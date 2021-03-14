OSU men's basketball: Beavers to face Tennessee in NCAA tournament first round

Oregon State’s late-season underdog run continues with a matchup against Tennessee.

The 12-seeded and Pac-12 tournament champion Beavers (17-12) will play the fifth-seeded Volunteers (18-8) Friday in an NCAA tournament Midwest Regional first-round game at a site in Indiana yet to be named in Indiana.

Oregon State is playing in its second NCAA tournament since 1990. OSU lost a 2016 first-round game to VCU in Oklahoma City.

Oregon State has won three of four previous meetings against Tennessee. The last came in in 1990-91 season, with the Beavers winning 82-66 at home.

The Beavers were the 5 seed in last week's Pac-12 tournament but defeated 4 see UCLA in a quarterfinal, rival top seed Oregon in a semifinal and then 3 seed Colorado in Saturday's championship game to claim the conference's automatic NCAA berth.

OSU, not included in any bracketology expert's bracket before beating Colorado, would likely have been on the outside looking in without Saturday's victory.

Oregon State junior Warith Alatishe was named the Pac-12 tournament's most outstanding player. He was joined on the all-tournament team by teammates Jarod Lucas and Ethan Thompson.