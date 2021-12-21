OSU men's basketball: Beavers turn up offense in 83-61 home win

Oregon State found its offense in a big way Tuesday night at a time when the Beavers know they need to pick it up with the schedule getting tougher soon.

Jarod Lucas had 24 points and Warith Alatishe 15 points and seven rebounds in an 83-61 win against Nicholls in a nonconference men’s basketball game at Gill Coliseum.

It was a season-high point total and a second straight game shooting better than 50% overall for the Beavers (2-10), who host Sacramento State in a rescheduled game next Tuesday before returning to Pac-12 play two days later at home against Utah.

“Guys just bought in to when we had sets called they executed them. We got the looks we wanted,” OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said. “I thought we were really unselfish, looking to make plays, sometimes at a fault when we turned it over trying to make a play. That’s what we know we’re capable of when we buy in and run offense and really look to make plays for each other.”

Lucas shot 7 of 11 (including 4 of 5 on 3-pointers) and Alatishe 7 of 13, and the Beavers were 30 of 56 (53.6%) for their second-best percentage of the season.

“Guys were trusting the offense, trusting what Coach is trying to do,” said OSU center Roman Silva, who had nine points on 3-of-4 shooting plus five rebounds, one assist and one block in under 17 minutes. “We had a couple good days of practice, so it really translated over to the game.”

Ty Gordon had 26 points, four assists and four steals for the Colonels (8-5), who were without two key players, a starter and a reserve who combine to average about 19 points and 10 rebounds in 50 minutes per game.

Silva helped make sure OSU’s 16-point halftime lead, built on 18 of 29 from the floor, didn’t slip away.

He had five points in the first four minutes after the break as Beavers took their biggest lead to that point 50-29.

Gordon, an all-Southland Conference guard who has nine 20-point games this season, answered back with two straight 3s, his first real offensive spurt of the game.

Lucas would later score five straight OSU points to get the lead back to 18.

The Beavers then put the game away in a hurry. Alatishe converted a three-point play off an Ahmad Rand assist, Dashawn Davis made two free throws off his own steal and Davis found Glenn Taylor Jr. for a transition layin to complete a 9-0 run for a 67-42 lead with 10:50 remaining.

Nicholls got no closer than 21 from there.

“I think we needed it a lot and I think it came at the right time because going forward we’ll try to build off of it. No looking back,” Alatishe said of the win, which ended a 10-game losing streak that followed the season-opening win against Portland State six weeks earlier.

What did Alatishe saw that he liked from his team?

“Just grit, fight, we had each other’s back and things like that,” he said.

Davis was a catalyst for a lot of what Oregon State accomplished on both ends of the court.

The junior guard had 12 points (on 4 of 5 from the floor), five rebounds, six assists and four steals to go with four turnovers.

Tinkle said Tuesday’s game produced Davis’ best defensive performance of the season. The coach said Davis was down on himself the past few games after strong outings for the opposing point guards. Davis came to campus Sunday, the day after an 83-73 home loss to Texas A&M, on his own to watch film.

“He takes a lot of pride guarding the way he did,” Tinkle said. Then offensively, he doesn’t care if he gets a shot. He wants the Beavers to score and he wants the Beavers to win. He’s disappointed in his turnovers, again trying to make plays for his teammates. But he’s a big spark plug for us when he defends that way, then when he looks to find the scorers.”

The Beavers have been without senior forward Rodrigue Andela (broken bone in foot) the past five games and junior guard Gianni Hunt (personal reasons) the last three games.

Andela will miss eight to 12 weeks, while Hunt’s status is uncertain as he’s been away from the team for more than a week.

Senior guard Xzavier Malone-Key, a first-year transfer from Fairleigh Dickinson, made his first start as a Beaver. He scored a combined 18 points the past two games after scoring a total of eight points in his first five games.

Tuesday, he had three points on 1-of-7 shooting but added seven rebounds and an assist in 19 minutes.

OSU started fast while shooting well and had a double-digit lead through the first 10 minutes of the game.

An 8-0 run that included two Silva baskets and two Davis assists put the Beavers ahead 15-5. OSU was shooting 11 of 18 overall after Isaiah Johnson’s layin made it 24-11.

Lucas, who had 25 points against Texas A&M, stayed involved on offense throughout the half. His second 3-pointer gave the home team its biggest lead before halftime at 35-18. He converted a four-point play to close the scoring in the half, giving him 14 and the Beavers a 41-25 lead at the break.

