OSU men's basketball: Calloo finds path back to making an impact

Maurice Calloo says he’s been playing basketball his entire life and understands there will be highs and lows.
The junior forward joined the Oregon State men’s program last summer and started his first 10 games as a Beaver. But with the team at 5-5 and struggling defensively, the coaching staff decided to make a change.
Warith Alatishe moved to the power forward spot previously held by Calloo, guard Jarod Lucas was brought into the starting lineup and Calloo would come off the bench.
“The coaches had to make a decision to help us move forward in the right direction and I was on board with it,” Calloo said. “Really just being ready whenever my name is called. From there, I just pushed myself even more to keep myself in the rotation. I just didn’t have time to get down on myself.”
Calloo would reach double figures in minutes the next 10 games, but then his playing time — and shooting percentage — dropped significantly.
In a nine-game stretch through the Beavers’ Pac-12 tournament semifinal against Oregon, he played a total of 75 minutes while shooting 2 of 17 from the floor.
But then, in Oregon State’s biggest game of the season to that point, Calloo came through in a big way.
His game-high 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting with three 3-pointers in 21 minutes – the most floor time he had seen in more than two months – helped the Beavers to a 70-68 win against Colorado in the tournament championship game as OSU claimed the conference’s automatic NCAA berth.
“He’s had a positive impact in this run because he stayed with a positive mindset all the way through,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said. “It’s no surprise to us that he’s enjoying the success that he is, and obviously we need him to keep playing at that level to keep this thing going.”
Calloo followed the Colorado performance with six points in 14 minutes against Tennessee and 15 points (all in the first half) and five rebounds versus Oklahoma State as the Beavers (19-12) moved into Saturday’s Sweet 16 matchup with Loyola Chicago (26-4) in Indianapolis.
Looking back, Calloo said he didn’t let the demotion from starter to reserve have a negative impact on his outlook.
“I just felt I had to keep being myself and who I was that they recruited to come here and not step away from that, which is being vocal, shooting shots, playing defense and having a high motor,” he said.
Calloo said he chose Oregon State because the coaches believed in him and got to know him as a player and person. After a year at Iowa’s Indian Hills Community College, he felt his game fit the Beavers’ system “perfectly” and that all of the above made coming to Corvallis the right decision.
Tinkle says Calloo’s steps forward have been numerous.
The coach says he’s “an inspirational guy” who is always vocal and positive. His teammates have shown confidence in him to knock down the deep ball.
OSU’s coaches knew Calloo had potential to break out like he has, and the newcomer was proactive in going to them to ask what he needed to do to play more.
Calloo worked hard to get better on the defensive end, which provided his path to more court time.
“That’s where we needed him to make improvements and he’s done a great job there,” Tinkle said.
Lucas says Calloo has had an impact on him.
“I know that he’s pushed me as a player, especially as a shooter,” Lucas said, adding that he and Calloo have fun shooting competitions between each other. “He’s a good guy to be around, but for the most part he’s made me better.”
Calloo says getting on track offensively has involved simply taking the shots that he takes in practice. He also credits his teammates for including him in the offense by getting him the ball in the right positions to make him successful.
“Kudos to them and the coaches for not losing faith in me and continuing to believe in me and me trusting the system, not going away from who I am as a player and a person,” he said.
