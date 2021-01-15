OSU men's basketball: Changes may be coming after Arizona loss

“But they (the Wildcats) came out and pinned their ears back and we didn’t respond,” Tinkle said.

Slow starts have been a recurring theme for this team. Arizona scored the first 15 points as Oregon State missed its first 10 shots, and the Wildcats extended that to a 23-4 lead as the home team started 2 of 16. The Beavers got no closer than 16 from there and trailed by as many as 36 in the second half. Arizona was without second-leading scorer Jemarl Baker Jr., a junior guard out for the season after breaking his wrist last week.

Oregon State is leaving it to its senior leaders and upperclassmen to take the keys to the bus, as Tinkle describes it, and lead a turnaround.

“Just got to keep going back to work, stay positive, learn from our mistakes,” senior guard Zach Reichle said. “I’ve got to be better. We’ve all got to be better. I don’t think it’s one guy. As a cohesive unit it’s on all of us to get better with each other and trust each other more and play more as a team.”

Senior guard Ethan Thompson said the team is full of different personalities and it will take time to figure out how to motivate every player. It will be more encouraging words than anything else. But, he added, “some guys need to get fired up and yelled at.”