OSU men's basketball: Chol Marial discovered basketball as his future

Chol Marial grew up playing soccer, but he can thank his brother for his basketball career.

Marial played soccer with friends in his age growing up in Rumbek, South Sudan. It was people older than him, including his brother, whose first name is Marial, who took part in basketball. Even though he was the tallest among his peers, Marial stuck with soccer because it was fun and there was no pressure.

“My brother, he was taking it serious. Every time he saw me playing soccer he would get mad at me,” Marial said.

He finally relented and gave the new sport a try. He’s glad he did, and it’s led him to Corvallis as one of Oregon State's newest men’s basketball players.

Marial, now 7-foot-2 and 235 pounds and a transfer from Maryland after two years with the Terrapins, says he saw a future in basketball when he was called to represent his state to play in South Africa, more than 3,000 miles from home.

“That’s when I was like, wow,” Marial said. “I never even traveled to go out of the state, and now I’m playing basketball. That’s when I was like, ‘yeah, I’ve got to keep going with this.’”