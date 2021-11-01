OSU men's basketball: Connection with team makes freshman Taylor feel at home

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sizing up his own game, Taylor says he brings a little bit of everything to the floor. He proclaims to be a good defender but most importantly possessing an ability to make his teammates better. He grasps the importance of being able to play solid defense in Tinkle’s program.

It was during in his eighth-grade year playing on an AAU team based in his hometown that he realized basketball could be in his future.

Taylor praises Jhamar Clark, who runs the Progress Feels Best AAU program Taylor played in, for taking him under his wing and mentoring him through some unfamiliar situations in the sport. Clark trained Taylor and helped him get to some high-level camps, which helped elevate his skills.

Taylor, whose father passed away when Taylor was young, appreciates what his “uncle” did for him.

“Him coming in and guiding me in the right spot was perfect for me,” said Taylor, who wasn’t playing AAU basketball when Clark recruited him. “Showing me everything, showing me the ropes, because there’s a lot of things in the basketball game that you wouldn’t even know, the back-behind scenes that you really don’t see.”

He says his mother, Iesha Hall, and other family members have also been impactful as he’s grown in the game.