OSU men's basketball: Connection with team makes freshman Taylor feel at home

Glenn Taylor Jr. connected with Oregon State men’s basketball.
He saw a program that was an underdog but found a path to success.
“A lot of people didn’t think I could play at this level,” said Taylor, a 6-foot-6 true freshman forward from Las Vegas who joined the Beavers this season. “We both got chips on our shoulder, nobody believes in us and we just overcome it. I like that.”
Taylor’s signing with Oregon State became official in June.
During his initial visit to Corvallis, he felt so at home and welcomed that when he went back to Las Vegas he immediately wanted to return to the OSU campus.
“That’s the vibe they gave me, real brotherhood,” Taylor said. “So I knew this was the place for me. Everybody’s helpful. I just love it.”
He eventually returned to stay for good this summer.
Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle, excited about Taylor’s potential, considers the newcomer “one of the bright spots from Day 1.” He’s credited with being a good decision-maker when he’s under control and shooting the ball well.
“He brings it every day, his IQ. The concern recruiting him was his perimeter shooting, and he’s been one of the higher-percentage guys from the summer all the way through the fall,” Tinkle said. “He’s a guy we’re playing at a lot of positions, so he’s got to study some of the positions he hasn’t played as much. He’s a guy we think can figure in there because he can guard basically (positions) one through five.”
Sizing up his own game, Taylor says he brings a little bit of everything to the floor. He proclaims to be a good defender but most importantly possessing an ability to make his teammates better. He grasps the importance of being able to play solid defense in Tinkle’s program.
It was during in his eighth-grade year playing on an AAU team based in his hometown that he realized basketball could be in his future.
Taylor praises Jhamar Clark, who runs the Progress Feels Best AAU program Taylor played in, for taking him under his wing and mentoring him through some unfamiliar situations in the sport. Clark trained Taylor and helped him get to some high-level camps, which helped elevate his skills.
Taylor, whose father passed away when Taylor was young, appreciates what his “uncle” did for him.
“Him coming in and guiding me in the right spot was perfect for me,” said Taylor, who wasn’t playing AAU basketball when Clark recruited him. “Showing me everything, showing me the ropes, because there’s a lot of things in the basketball game that you wouldn’t even know, the back-behind scenes that you really don’t see.”
He says his mother, Iesha Hall, and other family members have also been impactful as he’s grown in the game.
Taylor attended Cheyenne High School in Las Vegas for three years, averaging 11.5 points as a freshman 19.0 as a sophomore and 24.2 as a junior.
He then transferred to Arizona Compass Prep in Chandler, where new teammate Chol Marial also played. He averaged 14.3 points at Arizona Compass and was considered a four-star recruit and one of the top small forwards in the country.
As one of the new players and the only true freshman scholarship player on the Oregon State roster this season, Taylor said he has experienced that same family atmosphere as when he first met the players and coaches.
“I feel like I’m coming along well. I feel like all the older kids are helping me out,” he said. “They’re really all taking me in as a freshman. I’m just learning, learning every position for when it’s time to be ready.”
Taylor is one of nine first-year players in all, creating a significant undertaking for the coaches as they try to build chemistry. Even after just a few months with his new team, he says that chemistry is evident and heading in the right direction.
“I feel like we’re all meshing great,” Taylor said. “It’s coming from everywhere.”
