OSU men's basketball: Davis brings court vision, defensive mind to team

Tinkle said he’s been impressed with how quickly “Rams” (Davis’ nickname) is learning the playbook. Davis is one of seven new scholarship players in the program.

“We haven’t put a whole lot in offensively and we told them the other day, because we have so many new guys you’ve got to learn how to play together. And hopefully create some chemistry and some discipline, which has been an uphill battle. We just said, ‘hey if we’ve got to put more in and we’ll dictate who gets the shots and where they come from, we’ll do it,” Tinkle said last week, adding that the overriding message to the team is simply to play and trust each other.

“Rams has been really good at that. But it’s new to him. So like all new guys, and he does go hard, he’s adjusting to his teammates, who can do what, who he can get the ball and where. But we’re really excited about his progress.”

A sociology major, Davis describes his own game in this way: “Crafty, shifty guard, likes to get other people involved, gritty, just plays hard overall.”

He sees the necessary skills of a point guard to be “communication, basketball IQ, awareness and just holding yourself and everybody else accountable.” Davis believes he fits in well defensively with the Beavers because of his energy and aggressiveness.