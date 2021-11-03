OSU men's basketball: Davis brings court vision, defensive mind to team

Dashawn Davis comes to Oregon State men’s basketball with some lofty accolades.
The 6-foot-2 guard played the past two seasons at Trinity Valley Community College in Texas, where he was a first-team junior college All-American as a sophomore while averaging 17.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 9.6 assists and 2.8 steals. He was considered the seventh-best JC player in the country by one recruiting service.
Davis, with the skill set he brings, was the kind of player the defensive-minded Beavers were looking for in a guard.
"He's an electrifying player who can play either guard position. He gets after it defensively and takes pride in being a disruptor,” OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said at the time of Davis’ signing. “Offensively, he has great court vision and awareness, a true playmaker with the ability to be a prolific scorer as well. Dashawn is a New York kid with incredible moxie and toughness, and has played for some great coaches.”
The Bronx, New York, native had been recruited by the Beavers for about 18 months before he signed with OSU last November. It was a long way from home, but it was the right spot for him.
“The team, everybody around just make me feel like family, make me feel at home,” Davis said. He said he’s experienced the program’s brotherhood and family atmosphere off the court and that it has translated to the court.
Tinkle said he’s been impressed with how quickly “Rams” (Davis’ nickname) is learning the playbook. Davis is one of seven new scholarship players in the program.
“We haven’t put a whole lot in offensively and we told them the other day, because we have so many new guys you’ve got to learn how to play together. And hopefully create some chemistry and some discipline, which has been an uphill battle. We just said, ‘hey if we’ve got to put more in and we’ll dictate who gets the shots and where they come from, we’ll do it,” Tinkle said last week, adding that the overriding message to the team is simply to play and trust each other.
“Rams has been really good at that. But it’s new to him. So like all new guys, and he does go hard, he’s adjusting to his teammates, who can do what, who he can get the ball and where. But we’re really excited about his progress.”
A sociology major, Davis describes his own game in this way: “Crafty, shifty guard, likes to get other people involved, gritty, just plays hard overall.”
He sees the necessary skills of a point guard to be “communication, basketball IQ, awareness and just holding yourself and everybody else accountable.” Davis believes he fits in well defensively with the Beavers because of his energy and aggressiveness.
He credits his first AAU coach in Bronx, Clarence “Muggsy” Leggot, for his mentorship and guidance.
“He really took me under the wing where really no one wanted to deal with me. He groomed me as a person,” Davis said. “It was real important. I was doubting myself but he always uplifted me, encouraged me and gave me that confidence that I needed.”
That led to success at Our Saviour Lutheran High School, where he was an all-league second team selection after averaging 19.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists as a senior.
Davis says his two years in junior college prepared him well to play NCAA Division I basketball.
“Shout-out to my coach (Mark Leslie) for always staying on me, always trying to get me right, prepare me for situations,” he said. “Just being a leader, because he changed me into a point guard.”
Davis said the culture in the Oregon State program culture seemed genuine, that Tinkle is a great coach and the Beavers needed a point guard, so it made his decision an easy one.
After just a few months with his new team, Davis believes he’s fitting in well because he likes playing with his new teammates and they seem to like playing with him.
Chemistry and cohesiveness is being created.
“At first it was kind of rough because it was like the old guys versus the new guys,” Davis said. “But coach implemented, ‘you should be a team and be together.’ We’re working on that slowly. Day by day we’re getting better.”
His role in helping build that chemistry?
“Just being unselfish and doing everything coach asks us to do,” he said.
Marial ineligible
Oregon State announced that junior center Chol Marial, a first-year transfer from University of Maryland, is academically ineligible to start the season.
Marial’s status is “due to NCAA progress towards degree requirements stemming from his transfer,” according to the program’s released. Marial remains on scholarship and can still practice.
“We knew there was a chance that Chol’s waiver would be denied due to the academic plan he was put on before he got to us,” Tinkle said in the release. “It’s unfortunate, but we’re going to turn it into a positive. He’s a great student so he’ll get back on pace academically. It will also give him time to get 100% healthy, and he’ll have time to continue to improve on his game and understand our system. He’s a delightful young man that we’re lucky to have in our program. I know he’ll help our team get better every day.”
