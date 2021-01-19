OSU men's basketball: Defense gets the job done in win against USC

Silva was sidelined for more than two weeks and missed two games earlier this month due to COVID-19 test results and contact tracing protocols. Saturday against Arizona State, he had what was a season-high nine points after making all four of his field goal attempts.

“Being out for so long it just makes you hungry to get back,” Silva said Tuesday.

Mobley, the top-ranked high school recruit in the country when he signed with the Trojans in 2019, had 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting and 13 rebounds. Peterson finished with 10 points.

Not much came easy for Mobley, who had the Beavers’ full attention.

“We wanted to keep him out of prime position,” Silva said, adding that the game plan was to take away any lobs and keep Mobley out of rhythm. “We wanted him to work a little farther out. We didn’t want him to get anything deep there.”

Both teams shot 20 of 48 overall. OSU was 6 of 15 on 3-pointers and USC 6 of 20. A big discrepancy came on free throws, where the Beavers were 12 of 14 and the Trojans 10 of 18. The visitors scored just one point on their two 1-and-1 opportunities in the final six minutes.

USC started chipping away at Oregon State’s eight-point halftime lead immediately after the teams returned to the court.