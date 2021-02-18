OSU men's basketball: Defense never relents as Beavers use 17-0 run pull away from Utes

Wayne Tinkle said his team didn’t “freak out” when Utah jumped Oregon State on Thursday night to grab the lead early in the second half.

The players stayed patient and the coaching staff told them to just fight through it. At the first media timeout, the message was, more or less, that was their run and now it’s our turn.

It was the Beavers’ turn, and in a little more than five minutes of game time they were in complete control.

With a big boost from the defense, OSU’s 17-0 run was more than enough to hold off the Utes as the Beavers pulled away for a 74-56 win in a Pac-12 men’s basketball game at Gill Coliseum.

“The guys went out there and responded,” said Tinkle, whose team led by 16 with eight minutes to go and never let Utah get closer than 10 the rest of the way.

“We were where we needed to be defensively. We blocked some shots, we got some steals. We got some baskets out in transition, which is something we’ve tried to work on.”