OSU men's basketball: Defensive breakdowns cost Beavers another game

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Portland shot 30 of 65 overall, 7 of 19 on 3-pointers and 20 of 26 at the foul line. OSU was 30 of 73, 9 of 25 and 17 of 20, respectively.

Oregon State found out what it was like to lose to a team against which it had a positive 67-point margin versus a common opponent.

The Beavers defeated Northwest University, a NAIA school, 114-42 on Nov. 27 at Gill. Two days later in Portland, the Pilots escaped with a 74-69 win against the Eagles.

“We’re not good enough to just think we can beat anybody,” Tinkle said. “We can’t just expect to show up and beat teams. We’re a long ways from that.”

The coach added that he doesn’t think his players believe that, but maybe they believe they’re a group that’s confidence in their offensive firepower. He said they need to humble themselves, continue to be more selfless and stay disciplined on defense.

“Everybody just being as one collectively, and just talking,” Calloo said of what was missing on defense. “I feel like the more we talk and everybody has the mindset of saying ‘I’m not going to let this guy put the ball in the hoop’ and sticking together” the better off the team will be.