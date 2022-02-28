OSU men's basketball: Despite improved effort, another win escapes Beavers

A team that can’t catch a break put itself in position to add a bright spot in what has been a disaster of a season.

Oregon State had a late lead in regulation on its way to ending a 14-game losing streak Monday night, only to see Washington State force overtime and steal one at Gill Coliseum.

The Cougars scored the first four points in the extra period and never trailed from there in a 103-97 Pac-12 men’s basketball win.

After OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said his team “mailed it in” Saturday in the second half of a 39-point home loss to UCLA, the Beavers (3-25, 1-17) played arguably their best half of the season but couldn’t slow down WSU (16-13, 9-9) after halftime.

“Big step forward from the other day,” Tinkle said. “I thought this was as collective as we’ve been for the entire game for quite some time as far as staying together and fight through some things. Then playing the way we’re supposed to play.”

Roman Silva had a career-high 21 points on 7-of-8 shooting with seven rebounds and Dashawn Davis 13 points and a career-best 11 assists for the Beavers, who were playing their third game in five days and their second overtime contest in that stretch.

Jarod Lucas added 20 points, Maurice Calloo 17 and Glenn Taylor Jr. 10 for Oregon State, which gets another shot at WSU Thursday in Pullman.

“I thought we definitely showed fight and resilience today,” OSU guard Dexter Akanno said. “We’re taking the right steps forward. We’ve got to keep building on this. We’ve got another chance over there at Washington State. So we’ve just got to keep our heads up and keep going.”

Monday’s game was rescheduled after a Jan. 22 postponement due to COVID protocols in the WSU program.

Michael Flowers had 27 points, including six 3-pointers, plus six assists, five rebounds and three assists for the Cougars, who are chasing an improved seed in next week’s Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.

Washington State shot 24 of 36 overall after halftime and 38 of 65 for the game, going 11 of 26 on 3-pointers and 16 of 26 on free throws. Oregon State was 35 of 62, 8 of 22 and 19 of 20, respectively.

“I think that’s a sign of being locked in. Free throws are a mental thing, and when you’re not locked in you don’t make them,” said Tinkle, whose team shot 56.5% overall against a Cougars squad that came in allowing opponents to shoot 41.2% on the season.

Silva’s offensive putback in the first minute of the second half put the Beavers ahead 13. His two free throws with 17:29 left gave him a career-high 19 points after scoring 15 before halftime.

The Cougars used an 11-2 run to close within four just more than four minutes into the half.

OSU later scored six straight on an offensive follow by Taylor and jumpers by Davis and Lucas after WSU had closed within two. The Cougars came back with five straight to shrink the gap again.

Washington State stayed red-hot shooting from the floor. The Cougars kept coming and eventually took a 72-71 lead on a Flowers 3-pointer with 6:30 left that made the visitors 14 of 20 (4 of 7 on 3s) in the second half.

Finding an answer, Oregon State got 3-pointers from Davis and Akanno on consecutive possessions to sandwich a Washington State layin and go back ahead by three. Davis added an elbow jumper with 4:20 left for a five-point lead.

WSU closed within one on a Flowers corner 3 at the end of the shot clock with 2:56 to go. Davis hit a jumper and later found Silva inside to put the Beavers up three both times.

But Flowers scored on a drive, which coupled with his earlier 3 allowed the Cougars to turn the momentum, Tinkle said.

Davis missed a short jumper in the key, WSU’s Tyrell Roberts hit 1 of 2 free throws with 15.9 seconds left and Davis was off on a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to send the game to overtime.

“Big improvements, and the fact that we bounced back shows a sign of life, and that’s what we’ve been asking for,” Tinkle said. “It’s really disheartening because our guys fought hard and I thought really deserved this one. But for a few plays offensively and defensively … we’ll learn from it. They made plays, we didn’t. But I thought our guys showed a lot.”

A strong first half of ball movement and shooting led to the Beavers’ highest scoring half of the season and a 48-37 halftime lead.

Oregon State opened up a back-and-forth first half with six straight points on an Ahmad Rand 3-pointer and a Taylor three-point play to go ahead for good in the half at 27-22.

Lucas later fed Silva for a layin to make the Beavers 12 of 18 for the game and pushed the lead to 31-24. Calloo hit two 3s in the last four minutes of the half and Silva scored OSU’s final five points before the break as both went to halftime with 15 points.

Davis had four assists in the first five-plus minutes, including two dimes to Silva on two straight possessions. Davis had eight assists at halftime, helping the Beavers to 16-of-27 shooting to Washington State’s 14 of 29.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

