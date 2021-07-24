OSU men's basketball: Dexter Akanno sees big picture in Beavers' postseason run

Oregon State men’s basketball had not yet recruited Dexter Akanno when the Beavers’ postseason run caught his eye.

It wasn’t just the success but the resilience and character of those in the program that carried the underdogs into the NCAA Elite Eight that had the Beavers on his radar.

Akanno entered the NCAA transfer portal after two seasons at Marquette and some of his past coaches reached out to OSU for him. Conversations with Beavers head coach Wayne Tinkle and assistant coach Stephen Thompson helped him discover “that they were doing stuff right over here and they were doing it the right way. I just saw that this was the right place to be at.”

So the Beavers landed the 6-foot-4, 210-pound guard, who had previously trained with OSU juniors Gianni Hunt and Jarod Lucas and saw that they were happy to be in the program.

In the move to Corvallis, he gets closer to family. He grew up in Valencia, California, and attended Valencia High School. There, he was the co-league player of the year as a junior and named to the all-Santa Clara Valley first team as a senior after averaging 15 points, four points and 3.5 assists.