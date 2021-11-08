OSU men's basketball: Exhibition a valuable tool as team looks to improve, build chemistry

Oregon State learned plenty about itself last Thursday in a comeback home win against NCAA Division II St. Martin’s in a men’s basketball exhibition game.

Coach Wayne Tinkle said his team didn’t guard the way it was supposed to and offensively didn’t always stick to the game plan of getting the ball inside against an undersized opponent.

The exhibition proved to be a valuable tool as the Beavers prepare for Tuesday night’s season opener against Portland State at Gill Coliseum.

Tinkle says it’s easier to learn lessons from wins than losses.

“That’s something that we’ve talked about in days since. Even a year ago, it’s a different team, but we lost some games early that we don’t want to lose,” the coach said. “We’ve got a lot of unproven pieces and a lot of guys coming back that are in different roles, so it’s going to take some time to grow together.”

Junior guard Gianni Hunt, one of the returners, said the Beavers didn’t play how they wanted to but they got a first look at themselves against an opponent with a crowd in the stands. Then they headed back to practice to make some corrections and try to build off of what went well.

St. Martin’s led by as many as 12 in the first half and still eight with less than seven minutes remaining, creating some adversity for Oregon State. Had the Beavers blown out a team by 30, they wouldn’t have seen where they need to improve, Hunt said.

“Things could be looked over. A team that’s going to compete with us and challenge us, it forces us to step up and be better and see where we’re at and what we need to get better at and work on as a team,” he said.

Added senior center Roman Silva, another returner: “I think it’s a very humbling thing. We need those competitive games. For us it’s a way to get everything out in the open early, bring us down to Earth a little bit and prepare for the season.”

With seven scholarship players new to the roster and nine first-year players in all, chemistry is a process but one in which Tinkle and his players say is making strides.

The new faces are starting to learn the coaches’ expectations. The hope is that because six of the seven newcomers are juniors or seniors, progress will be accelerated.

“It seems like we’re very, very competitive in practice, which is a good thing,” Tinkle said. “Then come game time we’ve got to make sure we’re playing together and playing the way we’re supposed to. That’s what we’re trying to get through to these guys early in the year.”

Hunt has confidence that the chemistry will be there, like it was last year as the Beavers found a way to play their best at the end of the season in a run to the NCAA Elite Eight.

“Our chemistry is building fast as the days go by, as practices go by. Every day the guys are getting closer, relationships are getting stronger, the bonds are building,” he said. “The chemistry is getting there.”

Silva has seen those bonds take off in a positive direction in recent weeks with the anticipation for the start of the season.

“Since then it’s been elevated to another level. In practice, Wayne is mixing up the rotations and we’re playing with a lot more people,” Silva said, noting that he and transfer guard Dashawn Davis, a potential starter, are getting more comfortable with each other. “Everything is coming together at the right time.”

