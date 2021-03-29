OSU men's basketball: Improbable run ends one win short of Final Four

Oregon State’s magical postseason run ended Monday with the Beavers unable to finish out the momentum that carried them to six straight wins after heading to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament.
Rallying to tie the game after being down 17 at halftime, two costly turnovers and Houston’s continued dominance of offensive rebounds kept OSU from covering a few more miles on its wild ride.
The second-seeded Cougars outscored the 12th-seeded Beavers 12-3 in the closing minutes to pull out a 67-61 win in the NCAA Midwest Region final at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
“We got out to a pretty slow start but in the back of our minds we knew that a run was coming for sure,” said Oregon State senior guard Ethan Thompson. “As I’ve been saying this whole time, this team is full of competitors and winners, and at the end of the day we want to do everything we can to win and tonight just wasn’t our night.”
The Beavers (20-13) climbed all the way from a fifth seed at the conference tournament to reach the program’s first Elite Eight since 1982.
Monday, they came all the way back from 17 down after a disastrous first half to tie the game at 55-all on Gianni Hunt’s banked-in 3-pointer with 3:45 remaining.
But not much went right from there for a team that made a lot happen in the past few weeks to get the program back to the Elite Eight for the first time in 39 years.
Houston (28-3) grabbed eight of its 19 offensive rebounds after Hunt’s big basket. The Cougars won the boards 41-29.
Quentin Grimes, Houston’s third-team All-American answered Hunt’s 3 with one of his own to put the Cougars ahead for good. After OSU’s Thompson made 1 of 2 at free-throw line, Grimes sank two of his own to make it a four-point game.
The Beavers were later down five with just under a minute left when Thompson tripped over a defender, fell and was tied up, with possession going to Houston. After Marcus Sasser made 1 of 2 at the line with 38 seconds left, Hunt drove toward the basket and had the ball go out of bounds off his leg.
Those two turnovers, committed within 16 seconds of each other, were Oregon State’s only two of the second half.
Grimes made two free throws on the other end, and from there OSU would get no closer than four.
Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said in the second half his team found the energy and intensity that it lacked before halftime.
“Just the will and the desire that we’ve shown here down the stretch,” he said. “For some free throw and some rebounds, it could have been a different story.”
The Beavers who had shot 86.2% at the foul line in three previous tournament games, were 11 of 20 Monday, including 1 of 6 in the first half.
OSU shot 22 of 47 overall (15 of 27 after halftime) and 6 of 16 on 3-pointers. Houston was 20 of 62 overall (8 of 28 in the second half), 11 of 32 on 3s and 16 of 24 at the foul line.
Maurice Calloo had 13 points and five rebounds to lead Oregon State off the bench for the second time in the last five games of the season.
Thompson, the Beavers’ leading scorer this season, struggled to 11 points on 3-of-12 shooting but added seven rebounds in six assists in likely his final game for Oregon State.
“I can’t really put words to it. It’s been an amazing experience with this group of guys,” Thompson said of his team’s run. “The bond that we’ve created as a team, as a staff, a program, it’s been amazing.”
Warith Alatishe had eight points and five rebounds, Jarod Lucas eight points and Hunt seven points and four assists.
Sasser had 20 points and Grimes 18 points on 5-of-15 shooting plus four assists for Houston. They combined to make nine 3-pointers.
Oregon State opened the second half with a 7-2 run to get within 12.
The Beavers made it back to 12 down twice more before Calloo hit a two-point jumper with 10:57 left to make it 48-37.
A Hunt steal and transition basket and Calloo’s two foul shots got it to 10. That opened a 10-0 run in a little more than two minutes that included two Thompson free throws and a layin and Roman Silva’s offensive follow with 6:24 left to cut it to 52-48.
Grimes answered back with a 3-pointer to momentarily turn the tide. But the Beavers came back with a Hunt layin and Thompson driving and finding Alatishe for a dunk to make it a three-point game. Hunt’s 3-pointer then tied the game.
Tinkle said he was proud of his team’s second-half effort and that he believed he got “every ounce” out of the group.
A slow offensive start for Oregon State carried through the first half.
Five Beavers turnovers and the Cougars hitting the offensive boards hard led to OSU putting up just six shot attempts in the first eight-plus minutes.
Houston extended to a 22-10 lead before Silva and Lucas scored consecutive baskets to close the gap. Tariq Silver’s 3-pointer with 4:47 in the half had the Beavers within eight again before the Cougars scored the last nine points to lead 34-17 at halftime.
It could have been worse at the break for OSU, which made one of its last six shots to finish the half 7 of 20.
Houston had just seven second-chance points off eight offensive boards and seven points off eight Oregon State turnovers. The Cougars, who shot 12 of 34 after missing their last five, had 14 more shot attempts and five 3-pointers to the Beavers’ two.
