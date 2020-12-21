OSU men's basketball: In-game statistics help coaches make adjustments

But the main three categories, if you reduce it to that, the coach said, are turnovers, rebounding and free throws.

“Those tell a lot of the tale of the outcome of the game,” Tinkle said. "When we’ve really defended, we’ve been really good at assist-to-turnover (margin), and shot good percentages, those were our more successful years.”

In six games this season, the Beavers are averaging 2.7 fewer turnovers than their opponents, are outrebounding their opponents by 4.8 per game and are outshooting opponents at the foul line 74.5% to 68.8 with an average of 4.9 more free-throw attempts per contest.

By percentage, they’ve outshot four of six opponents from the floor overall and three from the 3-point line. Four opponents have shot under 40% overall, a Tinkle benchmark.

“I think offensively our guys are a little bit more understanding of what we’re trying to do,” Tinkle said, pointing to scoring and percentages in the past few games.

Defensively, he says the team’s five new players, averaging between nine and 27 minutes a game, are still learning what coaches are expecting but that they showed improvement against UTSA.

Next up is Portland State, with a 6 p.m. Tuesday tipoff set at Gill Coliseum.