OSU men's basketball: Look at the opponent — California

Oregon State men’s basketball opens its season Wednesday afternoon hosting Pac-12 foe California in a nonconference game at Gill Coliseum. Here’s a look at the Golden Bears.

Cal is coming off a 14-18 season (7-11 Pac-12) that ended with a win against rival Stanford in a Pac-12 tournament first-round game in Las Vegas.

The Bears’ leading returner is junior guard Matt Bradley, a second-team all-conference selection last year after averaging 17.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists. His 38.4% on 3-pointers, 66 3s and 86.8% at the free-throw line were all team bests.

Bradley, listed at 6-foot-4, was named to the 10-man all-conference preseason first team by the media this season.

Cal lost its second- and third-leading scorers in Paris Austin and Kareem South, who combined for 18.3 points, but the Bears return two other major contributors.

Grant Anticevich, a 6-8 senior forward, averaged 8.3 points and 5.6 rebounds last season. Andre Kelly, a 6-8 junior forward, averaged 7.5 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 5.7% from the floor.

In his first year with the program is grad transfer guard Ryan Betley, who played at Penn. He averaged 12.8 rebounds and 5.1 rebounds in 70 starts with the Quakers.