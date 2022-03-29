OSU men's basketball: Lucas announces plans to enter transfer portal

Oregon State junior Jarod Lucas announced Tuesday afternoon via social media that he will be entering the NCAA transfer portal while keeping his options open.

Lucas, who has spent three years in the Beavers’ men’s basketball program, was OSU’s leading scorer this past season averaging 13.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

“I have loved my time in Corvallis and being a student-athlete at Oregon State. I have given everything I have (physically and mentally) to represent Oregon State in a positive way both on and off the court,” Lucas said in his statement, which also included thanking God, his teammates, coaches, training staff and Beaver fans.

Lucas arrived at Oregon State from Hacienda Heights, California, where he was the all-time leading prep scorer in Southern California history at Los Altos High School while playing for his father Jeff.

Lucas finished his freshman season with a game-winning 3-pointer against Utah in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament in March 2020. The rest of the tournament was canceled due to the onset of the pandemic.

Last season, he played a major role in helping the Beavers win the Pac-12 tournament and reaching the NCAA Elite Eight.

The announcement by Lucas follows other news within the program in the past week.

Junior guard Dashawn Davis, who recently finished his first year in the program, said on social media last Thursday that he is also entering the transfer portal.

Davis was the Beavers’ second-leading scorer at 10.9 points while also leading the Pac-12 in assists at 5.5 per game. Walk-on guard DyShawn Hobson, a Corvallis High graduate, previously announced that he will enter the transfer portal.

Last Friday, Oregon State announced that associate head coach Kerry Rupp will not have his contract renewed. In addition, assistant coach Stephen Thompson will remain with the program but in a non-coaching position.

Rupp and Thompson have both been on the OSU staff since head coach Wayne Tinkle took over the program in May 2014. Rupp also coached under Tinkle in the two previous seasons at University of Montana.

“It was brutal,” Tinkle told columnist John Canzano after the announcement on Rupp and Thompson’s futures. “They’re members of your family. You love each other, you know their spouses and children. We’ve been through so much. It’s a terrible part of the job but it’s the nature of our profession.”

