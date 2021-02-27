OSU men's basketball: Lucas, Beavers get road sweep to continue chase of Pac-12 tourney bye

Thompson’s 3-pointer extended the advantage after the Cardinal (14-11, 10-9) had cut an eight-point deficit to two. Lucas hit three straight free throws after he was fouled by Bryce Wills on a 3-pointer.

Thompson then blocked a Lukas Kisunas dunk try and Lucas hit his second of two 3-pointers with 3:15 remaining to finish a 9-0 run for an 11-point lead. The Cardinal would get no closer than seven from there, and the Beavers score their final eight points at the foul line to ice the game.

Lucas shot 7 of 11 from the floor, 10 of 11 at the foul line and had a career-best three steals. The sophomore guard has scored 20 or more points three times in his college career and all have come against Stanford. He had 22 versus the Cardinal earlier this season.

“We’re thrilled with the way he played,” Tinkle said. “He really stepped up and made some great plays for us. But his defense … he’s been really good these last four or five games whether we’re in zone or man.”

Warith Alatishe added 10 points and eight rebounds and Rodrigue Andela eight points and six rebounds for the Beavers.