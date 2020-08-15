OSU men's basketball: Maurice Calloo credits older brothers for developing his skills

Defensively, he said he brings high intensity with a high motor. He works to not allow opponents get by him, as well as to grab rebounds.

“I know defense is a key part to this program, and that’s one way that you can earn your way on the floor,” Calloo said. “I feel like that’s what I’m going to be working on and that’s what I’m going to have to be doing to build trust with the coaches to know they can have me on the floor.”

He says in building trust with his coaches and teammates, playing time will take care of itself.

Calloo had interest from Cincinnati, Connecticut, Maryland and San Diego State before choosing Oregon State and signing in April.

He played at Oklahoma State as a true freshman in 2018-19 and then this past season at Iowa’s Indian Hills Community College, where he started 24 of 33 games and averaged 9.1 points and 3.9 rebounds. He had season highs of 20 points and 14 rebounds. He shot 45.6% from the field, 35.1% from 3-point range and 76.7% from the free-throw line.

Indian Hills had a 30-3 record and was set to play in the junior college national tournament before the remainder of the season was canceled due to COVID-19.