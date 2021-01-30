OSU men's basketball: Missed opportunities cost Beavers at UCLA

The opportunities were there for Oregon State to pull off the upset Saturday afternoon.
The Beavers just simply couldn’t take advantage of enough of them.
OSU closed in on No. 23 UCLA with a late 8-0 run but couldn’t get over the hump as the Bruins took a 57-52 win in a Pac-12 men’s basketball game at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.
Oregon State (8-7, 4-5) had one last chance, down three points with the ball coming out of a timeout with 14 seconds left.
Ethan Thompson took the inbounds pass near the sideline in front court and appeared to be bumped by UCLA’s Jules Bernard as he drove toward the opposite side of the floor. But no foul was called as Thompson went to the floor and the ball went out of bounds to the Bruins (13-3, 9-1).
“He’s not a freshman that’s going to flop to get a call there,” OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said of Thompson, the senior guard who looked to an official for a whistle as he got to his feet.
Tyger Campbell made four free throws to close out the game for UCLA, which has won 10 of the its 11 games this season decided by single digits. Cody Riley led the Bruins with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Thompson finished with 16 points, four rebounds and five assists. Maurice Calloo added nine points and five rebounds; Warith Alatishe six points, nine rebounds and two blocks; and Jarod Lucas six points.
UCLA shot 17 of 52 (32.7%) as Oregon State held a fourth straight opponent under their season shooting percentage. OSU was 20 of 47 (42.6).
It was the first time the Bruins were under 40% overall since their season-opening loss to San Diego State. It was also a season-low point total for UCLA, which was averaging 76.3.
Tinkle said he told his team before the game to be ready for a physical battle.
“Defensively we really fought,” the coach said. “We needed to bring that same fight a little bit more offensively and we just couldn’t do it.”
At the foul line, the Bruins were 17 of 23 and the Beavers 5 of 7. Riley outshot OSU as a team, going 6 of 10.
UCLA had just four fouls at halftime (and Oregon State one free throw), but Tinkle said that was partially his team’s fault for not being aggressive to the basket.
“It was frustrating at times because they were really bodying us, on the ball, off the ball,” Tinkle said. “We’ve got to be stronger with the ball, plain and simple.”
The Beavers, who entered the game averaging the fewest turnovers in the Pac-12 at 10.8 per game, had 15 to the Bruins’ seven. UCLA had a 16-6 edge in points off turnovers.
After Oregon State battled to keep it close in the first half, UCLA stretched its lead to nine in the first few minutes after halftime.
David Singleton hit two 3-pointers in an opening 9-2 run. Riley capped that stretch with two free throws after drawing Dearon Tucker’s fourth foul. Tucker, a starter, reached four personals in just six minutes.
The Beavers held the Bruins scoreless for more than five minutes after the lead went to nine. But OSU was able to get just four points during that stretch.
Behind 3-pointers by Gianni Hunt and Calloo and two inside baskets by Rodrigue Andela, the Beavers closed with five points on five different occasions. The finally got past that barrier when Thompson, faced with a double team, found Alatishe, who took the ball near the foul line and slammed home a one-handed dunk to pull OSU within 52-49 with 1:46 left.
Riley and Thompson then each went 1 of 2 on free throws before two UCLA missed shots led to the Beavers’ possession down three.
Oregon State stayed in the game in the first half with some timely, sporadic offense while making UCLA take some difficult shots.
The Bruins used an 8-0 run to take a 12-5 lead. Thompson answered with four straight points and later a 3-pointer to keep the Beavers close.
Calloo hit two 3s in a 40-second span to put Oregon State ahead 18-17. The Beavers fell behind by five before Roman Silva made a layin and Lucas hit his second 3-pointer of the contest to tie it up.
UCLA made just two of its final 12 shots of the half, including Riley’s layin in the final minute for a 27-25 lead.
The Beavers held the Bruins to 9 of 29 shooting overall and 3 of 14 on 3s in the half. Oregon State was 10 of 27 (5 of 13).
OSU dealt with foul trouble in the first half as all three of its posts — Tucker, Andela and Silva — all picked up two fouls. Thompson got his second as well.
