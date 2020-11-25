OSU men's basketball: Newcomers shine in season-opening win

Oregon State men’s basketball’s day of thanks came Wednesday, as the Beavers first celebrated just being able to play during a pandemic that has kept others from competition.
The second period of joy came later after significant contributions from three newcomers and a strong defensive finish helped the team to a 71-63 nonconference win against Pac-12 foe California.
The two teams didn’t want to meet this way, but no other viable options were found after Colorado State was forced to back out of games against both squads this week due to positive COVID-19 tests in what was supposed to be a four-team event.
OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said his program looked until about noon Wednesday to find a replacement.
In taking the court, Oregon State wasn’t at full strength and had some failed execution on both ends but came away with a victory to open its season.
“But you know what, after the amount of time off, the fact that we were a little short on depth tonight with injuries to three guys that couldn’t play, we couldn’t have asked for a better thing,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said. “This is way better for us than a 30-point win against whoever it would have been.”
Oregon State was without guards Gianni Hunt (concussion) and Tariq Silver (ankle), and post Dearon Tucker was limited to seven minutes due to an injured ankle. Tinkle said he’s targeting the team’s Dec. 2 conference opener at Washington State to be at full strength.
Three of the Beavers’ five new players showed a glimpse of what they might be able to offer the team this season.
Warith Alatishe had eight rebounds, helping OSU to a 43-32 edge on the boards. Rodrigue Andela added four points and 11 rebounds, four on the offensive glass. Maurice Calloo chipped in eight points, with two 3-pointers and four rebounds.
Andela, at 6-foot-8 and 248 pounds, is a physical force under the basket.
“We knew that’s what we were going to get from him. That’s something that we really targeted with recruiting,” Tinkle said. “As he moves forward, he’s a guy that can score the ball a little bit too. We love his hustle, his effort and his physicality.”
The coach said California has become one of the more physical teams in the Pac-12 under second-year coach Mark Fox, and Tinkle didn’t like the way his team was manhandled by the Golden Bears in two games last year, which the teams split.
But with Andela and returners Roman Silva and Tucker down low, “We feel like we could be a more physical presence as a group inside that we’ve been,” Tinkle said.
Alatishe, a 6-7 forward granted his NCAA waiver last week to play this season after transferring from Nichols State, showed an ability to get to the basket offensively and a knack for getting his hands on the ball defensively.
“He’s a high-level athlete and a very skilled player with a great IQ. too. He understands … I was ready to get after him a couple times and already he beat me to it,” Tinkle said of a few defensive mistakes. “His length and athleticism and the head that he has on his shoulders, we knew those characteristics made him a special player. We could challenge him to keep improving to get better as we go along with the season.”
Alatishe said he was feeling fortunate to be on the court given everything going on in the world. He said he gained an appreciation for the game after not being able to play.
Once he got there, he said he “felt great, just being out there with my teammates. After putting in all that work just to be out there.”
OSU sophomore guard Jarod Lucas said Alatishe would fit in with the professional players he worked out with during the offseason.
“He’s an NBA guy. He’s the real deal for us,” Lucas said.
Calloo, who played at a junior college last year after a season at Oklahoma State, had some early turnovers but was active on offense.
“He hit some shots for us. You feel good when the ball in his hands,” Tinkle said. “Offensively, you saw him in the middle of our press-breaker when they tried to pick us up a little bit.”
A 9-2 run to open the second half gave the Beavers a 12-point cushion, one the Bears wouldn’t seriously challenge until the final minutes.
Ethan Thompson had five points in the run, including a 3-pointer with 16:52 left that made it 45-33.
Cal would muster seven straight points, five by reserve Makale Foreman, to close within six midway through the half.
OSU came back with an 8-0 run, including four points from Alfred Hollins. The teams traded scores until seven straight by the Bears had the visitors within six.
Bradley made all three foul shots after getting fouled by Silva on a 3-pointer with 1:38 left to cut the margin to five.
But the Beavers allowed just one point the rest of the way and made five of 6 free throws to get the win.
OSU’s Ethan Thompson didn’t shoot well — 6 of 17 from the floor — but finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Lucas and Zach Reichle added 11 points each.
The Beavers switched up defenders on Cal guard Matt Bradley, a second-team all-conference selection last season, and it was effective. Bradley shot 5 of 16 from the floor and got to 21 points with 10 of 11 at the free-throw line.
The Beavers were 14 of 22 at the foul line, though Lucas made all seven of his attempts. The Bears were 11 of 14.
OSU shot 26 of 58 overall (44.8%) and Cal 23 of 58 (39.7). The Beavers were 5 of 11 on 3-pointers and the Bears 6 of 25.
Tinkle acknowledged that Cal has not had the same amount of practice time as his team because of restrictions in the Berkeley area, and that that factor could have contributed to the poor shooting.
The teams meet twice in conference play, Jan. 2 back at Gill and Feb. 25 in Berkeley.
The newcomers contributed heavily to a solid first half for the Beavers.
Alatishe got off to a quick start early with four points and two rebounds early, showing off some of the athleticism that Tinkle was high on in practices leading up to the season.
Andela was heavy on the boards, grabbing six rebounds in the first few minutes, and Calloo’s 3-pointer from the wing gave OSU a 10-4 lead.
The Beavers still led by five midway through the half when Cal ran off seven points in a row.
But some of OSU’s first-year players came through again, as Alatishe and Calloo combined for the next nine points, helping the home team carry a five-point lead into halftime.
Alatishe hit Calloo for a layin and Thompson followed with a lob to Alatishe for a basket. Alatishe scored on an offensive putback and Calloo nailed another long ball.
