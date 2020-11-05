OSU men's basketball: Nonconference schedule coming together through challenging process

Schools across the country have dealt with many moving parts during this pandemic as they try to rework their basketball schedules before time runs out and the season begins Nov. 25.
Oregon State is among those men's teams looking to finalize a nonconference slate. Assistant coach Marlon Stewart is in his second year leading the scheduling process for the Beavers.
“We’re all involved in this game of musical chairs. I think people need to start stopping the music so we can start settling on stuff and things shake out because you’re cramming a multi-year process into three months,” Stewart said. “So it’s really taken a lot of collaboration between schools to get this stuff done. That part’s been good because we’re all in this same boat together trying to work this thing out.”
As of Thursday afternoon, Oregon State had three contracted games, one agreement with a contract to be signed and two others that Stewart described as being close to securing. Ideally, OSU would like to have seven nonconference contests. The school has decided not to provide information on games already contracted and scheduled, instead releasing the entire nonconference schedule at one time.
The implementation of rapid, daily COVID-19 testing at Pac-12 schools led to the conference’s Sept. 24 decision to let the football and basketball seasons begin earlier than planned.
That began Stewart’s charge to get games in place.
First was the sorting out of previously contracted games; the Beavers had an 11-game nonconference schedule in place, worked on during last season and finalized this past spring, before plans went sideways.
When learning this fall that nonconference games would be played, Stewart and OSU had to decide which previously scheduled games they could keep and then work with other schools to figure out possible dates.
Stewart said OSU was able to keep one opponent from its original nonconference schedule. With the uncertainty of two other opponents’ ability to travel, the contracts with those schools were pushed to the following season and two new opponents were found to fill the same contest dates.
“I think there’s a chance too that you’re looking at scheduling games during the (Pac-12) season because things are just going to happen,” Stewart said.
He added that he’ll have to be prepared to add a nonconference game once conference contests start if necessary, though he’s not sure if rules will allow that.
The program has put a priority on staying in Corvallis as much as possible to minimize risk and protect the athletes. OSU has had good success with daily testing.
In addition, under the advisement and with the help of Dr. Doug Aukerman, who manages OSU’s sports medicine program, and Benton County, “we feel this is the safest place we can be,” Stewart said.
Under normal circumstances, future nonconference contests are scheduled one to four years in advance. That includes home-and-home and two-for-one agreements and multi-team events, such as the Cayman Islands tournament the Beavers were slated to participate in Nov. 23-25.
Stewart said the hardest part of scheduling this year is how much and how quickly circumstances change due to the coronavirus.
This week, Ohio State had to back out of an eight-team bracket tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, because it would have required the Buckeyes to quarantine for 14 days in their return to Ohio.
“That creates these kind of ripple effects where it starts affecting not just their schedule but someone they play, and that affects someone that team plays,” Stewart said. “So it’s kind of an ever-changing process, so you’ve got to be on your toes a little bit.”
Pac-12 schools had to schedule around the addition of two conference games in December.
The Pac-12 announced last week its reorganized schedule for the two contests that will be added to each team’s schedule to create the conference’s first 20-game conference slate.
Oregon State will play at Washington State on Dec. 2 and host USC on Dec. 20. The Beavers will resume their Pac-12 schedule hosting California and Stanford in a window between Dec. 30 and Jan. 3. Exact dates and times for the entire conference schedule will be announced at a later date after selections by the Pac-12’s television partners are finalized.
With a conference slate two-games short of a complete round-robin, Oregon State will not host UCLA or travel to Washington.
