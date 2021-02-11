OSU men's basketball: Not enough offense, too many fouls doom Beavers in Tucson

Too many missed shots and fouls kept Oregon State from again turning its season in the right direction.

The Beavers had some effective offense in spurts Thursday, particularly in the second half. But there wasn’t enough of it in a 70-61 loss to Arizona in a Pac-12 men’s basketball game at McKale Center in Tucson.

OSU (10-9, 6-7) started the game shooting 10 of 34 and finished 24 of 64 (37.5%) after making 45.2% of its attempts in the second half.

But it was also fouls — and Arizona’s resulting free-throw attempts — that were big factors.

The Wildcats (14-6, 8-6), one of the top teams in the country in foul shots made and attempted, were 23 of 34 at the line compared to 6 of 10 for the Beavers. Oregon State was whistled for 26 fouls and Arizona 12.

In a postgame radio interview, Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle didn’t voice a problem with the game officials as much as he did with his team’s shot selection.

Oregon State shot 19 first-half 3-pointers, making five. Tinkle said he thought his team should have drawn more calls in the first half. But he added that after halftime his players didn’t take the ball strong to the basket, which led to just two foul shots for the Beavers.