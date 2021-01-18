OSU men's basketball notebook: Balanced offense takes pressure off Thompson

Oregon State experienced Saturday what a balanced offensive effort can do, especially in taking some of the pressure off senior guard Ethan Thompson.
The Beavers got contributions throughout the lineup, with seven players scoring six points or more in the 80-79 Pac-12 home win against Arizona State.
Jarod Lucas, making his first career start, continued his solid offensive showing with 18 points, a seventh straight game in double figures for the sophomore guard. He’s 20 for 44 on 3-pointers in those seven games and has made three or more deep balls five times this season, including three of the last four. He’s also 45 of 48 (93.8%) at the free-throw line.
Zach Reichle added 11 points, eight in the second half. An interesting note dug up by OSU's staff is that the Beavers are 5-1 when the senior guard scores in double figures and 1-4 when he doesn’t.
OSU (6-5, 2-3) made a conscious effort to get the ball inside to its post players against the Sun Devils (4-6, 1-3), who didn’t offer much of a low-block presence. It paid off, as Rodrigue Andela and Roman Silva combined for 18 points in 24 minutes on 6-of-9 shooting from the floor and 6 of 8 at the foul line plus eight rebounds.
Silva’s nine points were a career high for the senior center. Andela, a junior forward in his first year with the program, equaled his season scoring high.
“Now you’ve got Ethan with more space because they have to stay at home with these other guys, and you see what he’s capable of in that situation,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said of Thompson, who is averaging 16.1 points this season.
Thompson produced 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including two 3-pointers, and out of a double team in the closing seconds found Warith Alatishe for the winning basket.
Thompson has often had to carry the Beavers on offense this season.
He didn’t have to do that Saturday, but he found himself with just two points on 1-of-4 shooting at halftime after misses on some good looks.
“I just told myself I needed to put the ball in the basket,” Thompson said afterwards.
He and the Beavers will look to do more of that Tuesday when they host USC (11-2, 5-1) in a rescheduled contest that was originally supposed to be played Dec. 20 but was postponed due to a COVID-19 situation in the Trojans’ program.
Assisting the cause
Oregon State continues to lead the Pac-12 in assists at 17.0 per game.
Saturday, the Beavers had 19 assists (on 25 field goals), their best total in the past six outings. Thompson and Gianni Hunt each had five of those dishes. Thompson, averaging 4.2 assists this season, has five or more in the past four games after getting no more than three in the previous four contests.
OSU is also first in the Pac-12 and 14th in the country (through Sunday’s games) in assist-to-turnover ratio at plus-1.56.
The Beavers are second in the Pac-12 in free throw percentage (73.9) and blocks (4.45). Alatishe has 21 of the team’s 49 blocks, good for third in the conference. He’s had five in two games this season.
Lucas starts
Oregon State went with Lucas in the starting lineup versus Arizona State to try to help free Thompson and Reichle for more offensive opportunities and to give the Beavers a spark with another scorer on the floor, Tinkle said.
It also helped OSU match up better with the Sun Devils.
Lucas led the team in scoring for the second time in three games. His three free throws with 28 seconds left put the Beavers up two.
“Proud of Jarod for responding, proud of the effort he made defensively. He’s really worked on that,” Tinkle said.
Strong bounce back
With less than 48 hours to stew on a 98-64 home loss to Arizona, the Beavers bounced back in a big way against a team that was equally hungry. ASU came in with a three-game losing streak and had played just three times in the past month due to COVID-19 testing and contact tracing protocols.
Oregon State won the rebounds 35-27 after getting outboarded by double digits the previous two games. The Beavers held the Sun Devils’ top two scorers, Alonzo Verge Jr. and Remy Martin, to a combined 4-of-17 shooting overall and 0 of 9 on 3-pointers.
The Trojans are up next.
“From this point on we’ve just got to get it going. That’s going to be our mindset,” Lucas said.