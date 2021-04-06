 Skip to main content
OSU men's basketball notebook: Beavers in season-ending poll; Tinkle contract details
OSU men's basketball notebook: Beavers in season-ending poll; Tinkle contract details

Oregon State men’s basketball achieved its first national ranking in more than 31 years Tuesday when it was voted 20th in the season-ending national coaches poll.

The Beavers finished 20-13 after six straight wins put them in the NCAA tournament’s Elite Eight.

OSU had postseason victories against four of the teams that finished ahead of the Beavers in the poll — No. 7 UCLA, No. 12 Loyola Chicago, No. 17 Oregon and No. 19 Oklahoma State — plus No. 23 Colorado. Oregon State also had regular-season wins against No. 9 USC and Oregon.

Tuesday’s poll marks just the second time since 1984 that Oregon State has been ranked in a season-ending poll. OSU was ranked 22nd in the final poll in 1990 by The Associated Press.

Erin and Kevin discuss the run for 12 seeded Oregon State this season and how we are still overlooking it.

Tinkle contract details

The contract extension for coach Wayne Tinkle, signed by Tinkle this week, shows that he could make up to $3 million a season.

Mid-Valley Media received a copy of the contract from the university Tuesday.

The new contract includes a three-year extension in addition to the year added on for making this year’s NCAA tournament.

With a $300,000 raise next season, pushing his annual salary to $2.5 million, and a $100,000 raise each season for the following five years of the contract, Tinkle would be paid $3 million in the 2026-27 season.

The buyout in the contract increases from $750,000 to $1.5 million for the next two seasons. That number returns to $750,000 for the following three years and in the final year the buyout would be a prorated portion of $750,000.

The contract also includes deferred compensation of nearly $14,000 a month through June 2022 and more than $8,300 a month through the end of the contract in June 2027. Tinkle receives the entire annual amount if he remains employed on June 30 at the end of each of those seasons.

Bonuses from Tinkle’s previous contract remain.

He receives $150,000 for an NCAA tournament berth and $100,000 for every tournament win. Bonuses are also paid for a winning record in conference ($25,000), a regular-season conference title ($100,000), being selected Pac-12 ($25,000) or national ($50,000) coach of the year and playing in the NIT ($30,000 up to $120,000).

In July 2020, Tinkle voluntarily decided to donate $141,400 to OSU’s athletic leadership gift program and to waive all incentive-based bonuses for this past season. With this year’s on-court results under the current contract, that would have netted Tinkle $450,000.

Oregon State has one winning conference record (10-8, 2018-19) and two .500 records in conference in seven seasons under Tinkle.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

