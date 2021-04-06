OSU men's basketball notebook: Beavers in season-ending poll; Tinkle contract details

The buyout in the contract increases from $750,000 to $1.5 million for the next two seasons. That number returns to $750,000 for the following three years and in the final year the buyout would be a prorated portion of $750,000.

The contract also includes deferred compensation of nearly $14,000 a month through June 2022 and more than $8,300 a month through the end of the contract in June 2027. Tinkle receives the entire annual amount if he remains employed on June 30 at the end of each of those seasons.

Bonuses from Tinkle’s previous contract remain.

He receives $150,000 for an NCAA tournament berth and $100,000 for every tournament win. Bonuses are also paid for a winning record in conference ($25,000), a regular-season conference title ($100,000), being selected Pac-12 ($25,000) or national ($50,000) coach of the year and playing in the NIT ($30,000 up to $120,000).

In July 2020, Tinkle voluntarily decided to donate $141,400 to OSU’s athletic leadership gift program and to waive all incentive-based bonuses for this past season. With this year’s on-court results under the current contract, that would have netted Tinkle $450,000.

Oregon State has one winning conference record (10-8, 2018-19) and two .500 records in conference in seven seasons under Tinkle.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

