OSU men's basketball notebook: Defense taking a bit out of opposition

Oregon State’s defense has sunk its teeth into three NCAA men's basketball tournament opponents.
Tennessee, Oklahoma State and Loyola Chicago combined to shoot 31.3% overall and 23.1% on 3-pointers against the Beavers. Cumulatively, those teams scored 12.3 points and shot 13% below their season averages entering those meetings with OSU.
Through Saturday’s games, the Beavers (20-12) were 19th in the country in 3-point field goal defense at 29.8% for the season.
“We’re playing really good D and at times if we’re a little insecure with the ball, not making shots, the defense is what’s been keeping us in it,” Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said Sunday, a day after his 12th-seeded team beat eighth-seeded Loyola Chicago 65-58 in Indianapolis to advance to Monday’s Midwest Region final against second-seeded Houston.
“When you mention that to the guys, to defend, to get stops, I think it keeps them from getting too caught up in the moment. They’ve done a good job of that.”
Every OSU opponent has struggled against the Beavers’ defense. That’s helped Oregon State slow down opposing runs and answer with ones of their own.
Tennessee scored 16.5 points and shot 11% under its season averages. For Oklahoma State it was 6.8 points and 18.8% under and Loyola Chicago 13.5 points and 9.2% under.
None of the three shot better than 33.3% overall against the Beavers. Oregon State held just two Division I opponents, Washington State and UCLA, below that number entering the NCAA tournament.
Tinkle credits the “change drill” that the OSU instituted into its practices several weeks ago. The Beavers also do a version of it in pregame warmups.
The 4-on-4 drill, with players rotating through, focuses on ball pressure and help defense.
“You can’t let the offensive player penetrate,” junior forward Warith Alatishe said. “You have to get in your gaps and help out your teammates. I think over time just continually doing that drill has gotten our chemistry up and we know our teammate has our back.”
Tinkle said the team has bought into defensive fundamentals.
“Here in the tournament our guys have done a good job of our changing defenses, mixing it up,” Tinkle said. “You saw a lot more of that (against Loyola Chicago) than our earlier games. Our 2-3 matchup, to go into man-to-man, we even threw in some 1-3-1 late. They see that it slows teams down and can cause some problems for them and they feed off of it.”
Houston matchup
Tinkle said Sunday morning that he hadn’t dived into preparation for the Cougars (27-3), who have won 10 straight games.
But he watched their 62-46 win against Syracuse on Saturday night and says they’re a well-coached and balanced team with “skill, toughness and athleticism. They grinded out a tough one yesterday. Just a very talented team. (Junior guard Quentin) Grimes is a stud and they present a lot of problems.”
Grimes averages 18.1 points and six rebounds and shoots 41.7% on 3-pointers.
Alatishe moved to Houston with his family from his native Nigeria when he was 3. In Houston, his father, Murtadha, developed a relationship with Basketball Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon. Alatishe has received some inspirational words and encouragement from Olajuwon, a Houston alum.
After graduating from Houston’s Westside High School, Alatishe spent two years at Nicholls State in Louisiana before transferring to Oregon State last summer.
“I’ve always wanted to go to UH. But I wasn’t blessed with the opportunity to, so playing against them is the next-best thing,” Alatishe said.
Steady leadership
Senior guard Ethan Thompson says Tinkle’s low-key, in-game demeanor has had a positive influence on their team.
“He has a great presence on the sideline. He doesn’t get too animated. He can at times, all coaches do,” Thompson said. “But he’s a competitor, for sure. Seeing him calm on the sidelines definitely helps us not get too worried about runs that others teams are going on or the pressure they’re putting on us. His positive energy leads to a positive outcome.”
During their current six-game postseason win streak, the Beavers have managed to keep their emotions in check and the situation in perspective.
“We’re enjoying the ride but we’re telling our guys to keep their feet on the ground, stay focused,” Tinkle said, noting that there haven’t been any huge celebrations after the NCAA wins. “They’re hungry and thirsty for more. We just keep reminding them that it’s our time, stay loose, keep their minds freed up, play hard and stay together.”
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.