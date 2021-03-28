OSU men's basketball notebook: Defense taking a bite out of opposition

None of the three shot better than 33.3% overall against the Beavers. Oregon State held just two Division I opponents, Washington State and UCLA, below that number entering the NCAA tournament.

Tinkle credits the “change drill” that the OSU instituted into its practices several weeks ago. The Beavers also do a version of it in pregame warmups.

The 4-on-4 drill, with players rotating through, focuses on ball pressure and help defense.

“You can’t let the offensive player penetrate,” junior forward Warith Alatishe said. “You have to get in your gaps and help out your teammates. I think over time just continually doing that drill has gotten our chemistry up and we know our teammate has our back.”

Tinkle said the team has bought into defensive fundamentals.

“Here in the tournament our guys have done a good job of our changing defenses, mixing it up,” Tinkle said. “You saw a lot more of that (against Loyola Chicago) than our earlier games. Our 2-3 matchup, to go into man-to-man, we even threw in some 1-3-1 late. They see that it slows teams down and can cause some problems for them and they feed off of it.”

