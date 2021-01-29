OSU men's basketball notebook: Offense slides in loss to Trojans

Oregon State took a bit of a step back offensively at USC on Thursday.

The Beavers shot 22 of 62 (35.5%) for their worst percentage in the past five Pac-12 men’s games and the second-worst mark of the season.

OSU (8-6, 4-4) had just two more made field goals despite 14 more attempts than in the win against the Trojans (13-3, 7-2) last week. USC is sixth in the country in defensive field goal percentage at 37.4.

“We were supposed to attack their press a little bit more aggressively in the first half much like we did at Oregon,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said.

Once OSU got into its halfcourt offense, it took a while to run plays. Some players didn’t know what sets were being run and others were messing them up, resulting in low-percentage shots being taken as the shot clock was winding down, the coach said.

The offense wasn’t being run with a purpose and the ball wasn’t being shared as well as in past contests, plus the timing was off.

Tinkle said the goal was to attack the basket and seek contact, as he credited Gianni Hunt for doing. Fouls and subsequent free throws were hard to come by, just as they were against the Trojans nine days earlier.