OSU men's basketball notebook: Silva giving Beavers a boost inside

Roman Silva continues to give Oregon State a low-post, back-to-the-basket presence with a scoring punch that the Beavers haven’t previously had under coach Wayne Tinkle.
The senior center provided another strong performance Thursday night in the 91-71 home win against Washington. He scored a career-high 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting in a career-best 25 minutes as all five OSU starters scored in double figures.
The 7-foot-1 Silva is now shooting 75.9% in Pac-12 play and 69.0% for the season.
“I think my confidence has really been rising over the past couple games,” he said after Thursday’s victory as the Beavers improved to 9-7 overall and 5-5 in Pac-12 play.
Silva returned to the starting lineup against the Huskies. He started six of the first seven games of the season before missing the homestand against California and Stanford due to COVID-19 protocols. Silva then came off the bench the next six games.
Earlier this week, Tinkle said Silva was “finally now back to where he was before Christmas physically” and that the Beavers had to take advantage of that.
Tinkle said his perimeter players are now understanding the importance of getting the ball to the post players so that they can be productive. Silva was that on Thursday.
“This was a huge game for him,” Tinkle said, adding that Silva is a good passer and the team’s best defensive communicator among the posts. “We thought if we threw it in there with our bigs we could have some success and he really set the tone for us.”
Zach Reichle also came up big for the Beavers.
The senior guard had 17 points, four rebounds, eight assists and three steals. His line included two 3-pointers and 7 of 7 at the free-throw line.
Reichle’s assists were a career high, his steals tied a career high and his points were a season high.
Tinkle said Thursday’s results were “Zach Reichle doing Zach Reichle things.”
The coach said that when the team has struggled Reichle has felt part of his leadership was to score more. But the message to him was “do the things you’ve done well and you’ll grow from there,” Tinkle said. “You saw it tonight. His fire defensively, his attention to detail.”
Reichle’s eight assists, and seven more from Ethan Thompson, helped the Beavers to 25 for the game against a season-low five turnovers. Oregon State is now ninth in the county in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.52.
Warith Alatishe added 15 points and 11 rebounds plus three blocks and three steals. The junior forward has averaged a double-double over the past four games and has at least two blocks in each game over that stretch.
Guarding Green
Tinkle said he wasn’t pleased with some of the defensive effort against Washington.
But what the Beavers did accomplish was holding Quade Green, the Huskies’ leading scorer, to two points on 1-of-7 shooting (0 of 4 on 3-pointers) with four turnovers in 30 minutes.
Green, a senior guard, has eight games with 18 points or more this season.
“Obviously he’s one of their best players, if not their best player. So obviously containing him was a key of ours,” Reichle said, adding that the defensive focus was also on guards Jamal Bey and Erik Stevenson, who combined for 27 points. “Just containing them, making them take tough shots. They can get going at any point in time.”
Free throws
Oregon State continued its strong season at the foul line.
The Beavers were 16 of 19 (84.2%) to raise their season average to 76.9% (23rd in NCAA Division I). OSU set a single-season program record last year at 75.1%.
Jarod Lucas went 2 of 3 at the line to put him at 93.3% for the season, which is first in the Pac-12 and sixth in the country through Thursday’s games.
The sophomore guard is on pace to set Oregon State’s single-season record, held by Chris Stephens, who shot 89.2% in 2005-06.
Fast start
Oregon State had its best start in a Pac-12 game Thursday, making 8 of 10 shots after tipoff to go ahead 21-6.
The Beavers finished the first half 15 of 31 and then had a 7-of-8 stretch early in the second half to go ahead by 24. The Huskies got only as close as 12 after that.
OSU was 32 of 65 (49.2%) overall, its best mark in a conference game this season.
“We’ve been talking about offense and ball movement and sharing the ball,” Tinkle said, as his team focused on what has been successful previously. “We just went into the game with the mindset of moving the ball, moving yourselves and sharing it.”