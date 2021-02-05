OSU men's basketball notebook: Silva giving Beavers a boost inside

“This was a huge game for him,” Tinkle said, adding that Silva is a good passer and the team’s best defensive communicator among the posts. “We thought if we threw it in there with our bigs we could have some success and he really set the tone for us.”

Zach Reichle also came up big for the Beavers.

The senior guard had 17 points, four rebounds, eight assists and three steals. His line included two 3-pointers and 7 of 7 at the free-throw line.

Reichle’s assists were a career high, his steals tied a career high and his points were a season high.

Tinkle said Thursday’s results were “Zach Reichle doing Zach Reichle things.”

The coach said that when the team has struggled Reichle has felt part of his leadership was to score more. But the message to him was “do the things you’ve done well and you’ll grow from there,” Tinkle said. “You saw it tonight. His fire defensively, his attention to detail.”

Reichle’s eight assists, and seven more from Ethan Thompson, helped the Beavers to 25 for the game against a season-low five turnovers. Oregon State is now ninth in the county in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.52.

