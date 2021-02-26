OSU men's basketball notebook: Silva providing value as low-post option

The hope and desire to get the ball to its post players down low and get production continues for the Oregon State men’s basketball team.

Roman Silva’s hesitant start to the game Thursday at California mirrored that of his team, as the Beavers (12-11, 8-9 Pac-12) fell behind 14-2 and later 22-11.

Silva, OSU’s senior center, scored his team’s first points on a basket a little more than two minutes into the contest. But that was his only shot attempt of the first half, which saw him play just seven minutes and record no rebounds with one turnover.

The halftime talk wasn’t a fun one for the players as coach Wayne Tinkle “really got into us,” Silva recalled afterward.

Part of the message was directed straight at Silva.

“He just told me to keep having confidence in myself,” Silva said. “I started off on a slow start and really was kind of frustrated out there. He told me they’d come back to me, they believed in me and it’s all the motivation I needed. They believed in me and my teammates believed in me.”

Whatever was said had Silva’s attention.