A freshman class asked to take on significant roles this past season helped the Oregon State men’s basketball team make progress.

Building the foundation for reestablishing the program’s culture was accomplished, coach Wayne Tinkle said. Now the question is whether the Beavers can take the next step and win more games.

For the first time in nine seasons under Tinkle, OSU hasn’t finished at least .500 overall for two straight seasons. The Beavers won half their games or more, with two NCAA tournament appearances and a 113-109 overall record, in six of coach’s first seven seasons leading the team.

The bottom fell out after the 2021 NCAA Elite Eight run, as a disappointing recruiting class that included several players disinterested in the team-first concept contributed to a three-win season.

Oregon State knew its next step, signing six true freshmen, would be a gamble. But the coaching staff also wanted to develop a base for the culture.

“So we made that a priority with who we brought in, and I think we won that,” Tinkle said. “Now we’ve got to build around it and build up. So that’s what our focus will be.”

OSU went 11-21 (5-15 in Pac-12 play) this winter and felt like it could have won several more. The Beavers lost six games by single digits, four of those by five points or fewer.

Injuries took their toll as three scholarship players seeing their first time in the program (center Chol Marial and guards Justin Rochelin and Christian Wright) participated in a combined 38 total games, 23 in conference.

While the freshmen were learning their way through their first year at the next level, many of the veterans didn’t play as well as they could. All of the above had a part in the Beavers scoring 61.2 points a game and shooting 41% from the floor, both statistics 11th in the Pac-12.

“We can’t dwell on that,” Tinkle said. “We know we’ve got a great core group and now we’ve got to continue making steps in the right direction.”

It’s a big offseason, which continues next week as players return from spring break and meet with the coaches to discuss their futures in the program. As has happened in the past, and isn’t uncommon in college athletics, some players might not be invited back.

“As we move forward we’ve got to make sure we’re getting better and make sure we continue to have guys that are totally invested in our program,” Tinkle said. “As we make those evaluations and decisions, that’s what’s going to be at the forefront of our thought process along those lines.”

OSU has signed two incoming freshmen in Gavin Marrs and Thomas Ndong to replace seniors Rodrigue Andela and Dzmitry Ryuny, who have exhausted their eligibility.

Tinkle said Marrs, a forward from Ellensburg, Washington, is “a true 6-11, extremely athletic, like Kylor Kelley-type athleticism. But skilled, can pass, can shoot, can put it on the floor.”

Kelley was an elite shot-blocker who developed his offensive skills while with the Beavers for two seasons.

Tinkle said Marrs, who has dealt with injuries in high school, needs to work in the weight room to get bigger and stronger.

Ndong is a 6-10 forward from Montreal in Quebec, Canada.

Tinkle describes him as a “very physical and athletic kind of combo forward; just plays with a real tenacity but he’s got some skill, too. He can put it on the floor. Just competes his tail off, and is pretty athletic as well.”

With Marial missing the final three months of the season and Andela limited in his court time due to injury, the Beavers were without a consistent rim presence at both ends. Oregon State has addressed that with the signings.

“We feel like those two, with the rest of our bigs coming back, really gives us probably as deep a front court as we’ve had here,” Tinkle said.

The coach has high expectations for KC Ibekwe, who played in 20 games (and started three) after arriving on campus several months behind his fellow freshmen, in mid-September.

The 6-foot-10 center was called upon to contribute during a seven-game stretch midway through the conference schedule where he averaged nearly 17 minutes a contest. Ibekwe’s strength and conditioning have been a focus since he arrived on campus.

“So now having a full offseason of spring and summer and into the fall, he’s got some ground to make up. He knows that,” Tinkle said. “He’s going to be pushed and he’s a great kid and he wants to contribute and he wants to get better. So we’re excited to see how he progresses throughout the offseason.”

Tinkle said he’s proud of the freshman class.

Point guard Jordan Pope was named to the Pac-12’s all-freshman team after starting 31 of 32 games. Forwards Michael Rataj and Tyler Bilodeau also played in all 32, starting 16 and 13 games, respectively.

Guard Nick Krass played in 26 games and forward Jayden Stevens played in 18 contests, starting one.

“Even the guys that didn’t play consistent minutes, next year I don’t think they’ll understand how big this year was for them as far as the experience goes,” Tinkle said, adding that the challenge for the young players in the offseason is to “amp it up. Don’t think that things are just going to be handed out because some of those roles may change next year. They’ve got to stay glued to the focus of the team moving forward rather than any individual stuff.”