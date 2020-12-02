OSU men's basketball: Poor-shooting Beavers can't answer Cougars' last run in Pac-12 opener

Oregon State couldn’t answer one last Washington State run in a game that went back and forth Wednesday night.
The Cougars’ 11-0 late second-half run was enough to hold off a Beavers squad that didn’t shoot well and by coach Wayne Tinkle’s standards didn’t play well overall.
Washington State never trailed in the final seven minutes and held on for a 59-55 win in the Pac-12 men’s basketball opener for both teams at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.
“The big thing, the overall thing, is we got out-toughed. And our teams don’t get out-toughed,” Tinkle said. “And give them credit, they made some big shots down the stretch and we didn’t.”
OSU (2-1) won the rebounds 43-40 but also had 17 turnovers to 15 for WSU (3-0).
Zach Reichle had 12 points and five rebounds for the Beavers. Warith Alatishe added 11 points and 10 rebounds; Ethan Thompson nine points, five rebounds and seven assists; and Maurice Calloo seven points and nine rebounds.
Isaac Bonton led the Cougars with 15 points and seven assists. DJ Rodman chipped in 13 points and Aljaz Kunc and Noah Williams 11 apiece.
OSU took control with a 15-0 run in a six-minute span between the end of the first half and the start of the second.
But the Beavers could muster just 22 points in the final 18-plus minutes as the Cougars got a spark from Rodman off the bench.
Oregon State opened the second half where it left off the first, as Alatishe and Reichle keyed a 7-0 run that put the Beavers up 10.
Alatishe nailed a corner 3-pointer and blocked a shot that led to a Reichle transition dunk on the other end. Roman Silva added a layin on a Reichle assist to make it 33-23.
The Beavers later answered five straight by the Cougars with a 6-1 run of their own. Two Dearon Tucker free throws with 14:24 left had the visitors still up 10 at 39-29.
WSU would quickly close the gap in four minutes. A Rodman 3-pointer with 10:22 tied the game at 40-all, and two Williams free throws put the Cougars ahead for the first time since late in the first half.
The Beavers went nearly six minutes without a field goal before Alatishe drove the baseline for a layin and Thompson added a 3 from the top of the key to give OSU a four-point advantage.
But Washington State came back with a run that would keep it ahead down the homestretch.
Rodman had two 3-pointers and a transition basket as the Cougars put together 11 straight for a 53-46 lead with less than six minutes remaining.
Reichle would hit two 3s as the Beavers chipped away. They got within one at 56-55 on Thompson’s free throw make with 59 seconds left. But he missed the second.
OSU got another defensive stop, but Maurice Calloo lost the ball driving to the basket and fouled Aljaz Kunc, who made two at the line with 20 seconds left.
The Beavers couldn’t hit a basket in the closing seconds, and Isaac Bonton iced the game with a foul shot with six seconds remaining.
“Instead of stretching that thing out we made some uncharacteristic plays on both ends and then allowed them to get back in it,” Tinkle said of his team’s second-half performance. “We just didn’t play well from top to bottom. Too many turnovers against a team that doesn’t pressure, way too many turnovers. Then missed opportunities.”
OSU shot 21 of 59 overall, including 7 of 25 on 3-pointers, and 6 of 12 on free throws. WSU was 19 of 58, 7 of 18 and 14 of 19, respectively.
Oregon State rallied to take a halftime lead. But only after a slow start had the Beavers reeling.
The Cougars took control with an 8-1 to build a 15-8 lead. The Beavers answered with six straight on baskets by Thompson, Isaiah Johnson and Alatishe.
It was an offensive struggle for both teams most of the half. OSU found itself down just four after shooting 7 of 23, including 1 of 9 on 3-pointers. That’s because WSU was just 8 of 22 and 1 of 5, respectively.
But the Beavers found some momentum with plays on both ends to shut out the Cougars over the last four-plus minutes to lead by three at the half.
Reichle found Alatishe for a layin and then hit a 3-pointer from the left wing to tie the game.
Thompson blocked Bonton twice in the closing minutes, with the first leading to a shot-clock violation.
Jarod Lucas added a 3 and Reichle drew a charge, following those by Calloo and Thompson earlier in the half.
Calloo had seven points and Alatishe six for the Beavers. The teams combined for 19 first-half turnovers.
“Just our high activity and our intensity was way up, our focus was there, sharing the ball,” Tinkle said of the first half. “We were executing, screening, the spacing was good.”
