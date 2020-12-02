OSU men's basketball: Poor-shooting Beavers can't answer Cougars' last run in Pac-12 opener

Reichle would hit two 3s as the Beavers chipped away. They got within one at 56-55 on Thompson’s free throw make with 59 seconds left. But he missed the second.

OSU got another defensive stop, but Maurice Calloo lost the ball driving to the basket and fouled Aljaz Kunc, who made two at the line with 20 seconds left.

The Beavers couldn’t hit a basket in the closing seconds, and Isaac Bonton iced the game with a foul shot with six seconds remaining.

“Instead of stretching that thing out we made some uncharacteristic plays on both ends and then allowed them to get back in it,” Tinkle said of his team’s second-half performance. “We just didn’t play well from top to bottom. Too many turnovers against a team that doesn’t pressure, way too many turnovers. Then missed opportunities.”

OSU shot 21 of 59 overall, including 7 of 25 on 3-pointers, and 6 of 12 on free throws. WSU was 19 of 58, 7 of 18 and 14 of 19, respectively.

Oregon State rallied to take a halftime lead. But only after a slow start had the Beavers reeling.

The Cougars took control with an 8-1 to build a 15-8 lead. The Beavers answered with six straight on baskets by Thompson, Isaiah Johnson and Alatishe.