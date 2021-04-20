OSU men's basketball: Postseason success in the rearview, work for the future continues

Wayne Tinkle returned to his office in the Oregon State Basketball Center after his team’s unexpected and record-breaking run to the NCAA men’s basketball Elite Eight to find a pile of letters of support.

The Beavers got to 20 wins for just the second time in the last three decades and accomplished a fifth winning season in seven years under Tinkle, in addition to postseason success not seen in the program in nearly 40 years.

The coach is a competitor, still sour over the season-ending loss to Houston. It hasn’t yet, though Tinkle says the March his team had will eventually sink in with him.

“I think once we get through the recruiting and sign our last few guys we’ll be able to sit back and get a good idea of what we did,” he said. “But I know I’m proud of all the guys did to come together and make that happen.”

But the work never stops, notably recruiting.

There are still players to be evaluated and signed for next year’s team while looking ahead to the classes beyond.

The NCAA’s transfer portal, which first opened in October 2018, has resulted in hundreds of players looking for new homes and expanded opportunities.