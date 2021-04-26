OSU men's basketball: Program announces Chol Marial signing

Oregon State men’s basketball filled one of its available scholarships Monday with the announcement that 7-foot-2 center Chol Marial has signed with the program for the coming season.
Marial, from Rumbek, South Sudan, played the past two seasons at the University of Maryland.
He averaged 1.6 points and 1.1 rebounds last season while playing 6.2 minutes and making one start in 18 games. As a true freshman in 2019-20, he played in 68 minutes over 12 games with totals of 10 points, 19 rebounds and five blocks.
“We are really excited with the addition of Chol to our program,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said. “He’s a high-character kid who brings great length and athleticism. He’ll be able to contribute at both ends. He can step out and shoot the 3 and is very good around the basket. Defensively, with his 7-foot-8 wingspan, he is going to be great at protecting the rim and helping control the boards. He’ll really add depth to our post positions.
“Due to some injuries he sustained his junior and senior years of high school, his playing time at Maryland was limited as he rehabbed through those. He’s now at 100% and we expect him to compete at the level he did in high school.”
Marial joins previous signees Dashawn Davis, a 6-3 guard, and Ahmad Rand, a 6-8 forward.
Xzavier Malone-Key, a 6-4 guard who played two years at Fairleigh Dickinson after one year at Rider, said in December that he was transferring to Oregon State. Malone-Key, who opted out of this past season, averaged 12.3 points and 3.3 rebounds at FDU in the 2019-20 season.
Malone-Key confirmed on social media that he has to graduate before Oregon State can announce his signing.
Julien Franklin, Tariq Silver and Dearon Tucker, who played for the Beavers last season, all announced after the season that they were entering the NCAA transfer portal. Franklin has signed with Cal Poly.
If Malone-Key signs and no other current players decide to transfer, that would leave the Beavers with one of the maximum 13 scholarships to fill.
