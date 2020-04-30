OSU men's basketball: Program dives into new era of recruiting

Major college recruiting saw big changes with the addition of the transfer portal in recent years, and the move to virtual campus visits and interactions brought on by the coronavirus has created a new normal this spring.
Oregon State men’s basketball has taken both head-on while continuing to develop its roster.
That’s led to the addition of four new players, making it a five-player class and leaving the Beavers two players over the maximum scholarship limit of 13.
High school forward Isaiah Johnson (6-foot-7, 210 pounds) signed last November and was joined by forwards Warith Alatishe (6-7, 200), Rodrigue Andela (6-8, 245) and Maurice Calloo (6-10, 215) and point guard Tariq Silver (6-5, 200) in April.
Alatishe (Nicholls State), Calloo (Oklahoma State) and Silver (Eastern Michigan) all have NCAA Division I experience. Andela and Calloo are coming directly from junior colleges.
“We feel good about the talent that we’re bringing in, and I think we’ll strengthen ourselves in some positions that maybe weren’t our strengths in the past,” said Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle, whose team will try to fill holes left by big man Kylor Kelley and versatile forward Tres Tinkle, his son, as they’ve exhausted their eligibility.
“We’ve been looking for those bigger, play-away 4 types. We’ve had to play some guys out of position, including Tres and (senior-to-be forward Alfred Hollins) a little bit. We’ve been a little small since Olaf (Schaftenaar, 2012-16) left, really. So we challenged the staff to go out and get some more size, skill and athleticism there. We feel like we’ve addressed it.”
In Andela, OSU gets a “big, physical post” and probably the program’s most physical player since Daniel Gomis (2013-16), coach Tinkle said.
It’s still uncertain when the 2020-21 version of the Beavers will be together on the court.
Coaches in all sports are separated from their athletes and hoping that they’re continuing to work hard. Under current circumstances, coaches can only do their part and hope for the best.
“We have guys that have pretty good work ethic. There’s always going to be a couple, they work hard when you’re around them. The tendency when you’re not with the team and not with the coaches, you can have a lot of self-motivation,” coach Tinkle said. “It’s never really quite the same unless you’re special. We’ve had guys we’ve had to kick out of the gym because they’re working too hard.”
The coach says his program is shifting toward having more of those types of players. He believes all those currently in the program are making positive steps.
“But it’s not the same when you don’t have your peers around pushing you. But that’s going to be a big part of it,” he said. “As we evaluate our roster moving forward, those are some of the things we base our decisions on. The guys that are in the foxhole and about doing things the right way when we’re around them and when we’re not.”
Portal passage
Oregon State has been the recipient of but also lost players to the transfer portal the past few seasons.
With the changing times, Tinkle and his staff have gone from building a program, with freshman classes and an occasional junior college player or transfer, to building a new team each year. The Beavers had seven new players last season and will have at least five new ones next.
Coaches are forced to keep a close eye on who is coming and going.
“You can never stop recruiting,” coach Tinkle said. “We’ve been caught by surprise a couple of times, which has maybe slowed down a little bit our progress at times. But moving forward we’ll make sure that we’re always attentive to the landscape and who’s available and what we moves we need to make to make sure we’re moving the program forward.”
The NCAA board of commissioners on Thursday recommended against allowing a one-time transfer for athletes to be eligible without sitting out a year. But that doesn’t mean it couldn’t change at some point.
“I think we’re going to see a lot of volatility moving forward if that thing does indeed pass,” coach Tinkle added.
A season cut short
A corner 3-pointer by freshman Jarod Lucas to beat Utah at the Pac-12 tournament highlighted an abrupt end that saw the Beavers on a three-game winning streak.
Oregon State finished 18-13 for the second straight season, winning 18 or more game in consecutive seasons for the first time since Gary Payton’s final two years in a Beaver uniform.
“I feel like we’ve established a culture of a winning program” coach Tinkle said. “We feel like we need to get to where we’re competing for postseason play year after year, that’s when we feel we’ve really got things in good order.”
The Beavers shot 78% at the free-throw line against Pac-12 opponents and shot 75.1 for the season to set a new school record. They led the conference at the line for the first time in 29 years. OSU averaged a conference-low 11.5 turnover, the program’s second-best mark in the last 30 seasons.
Tinkle said he felt the team “left a couple out there” in Pac-12 play. The Beavers had five conference losses by eight points or fewer and finished 7-11.
“But we had some young guys we were trying to bring along, and what we loved was we were playing our best basketball late,” he said. “I thought we had a lot of momentum going. But overall, a good step in the right direction and leaving us hungry for more. Excited about the group we have coming back and the recruits coming in, and we’ll be that much more prepared to do better moving forward.”
No longer a barrier
Any hurdle, real or perceived, that kept any potential recruits from signing with the Beavers because the coaches’ sons were on the team, has essentially been cleared.
Tres Tinkle is pursuing a professional career. Ethan Thompson, the second of two sons of OSU assistant Stephen Thompson, is entering his senior season. Ethan’s older brother Stevie was a senior in 2018-19.
“Sometimes when you’re dealing with coaches or even families, if they don’t take the right look at it they can be intimidated by that,” coach Tinkle said.
He added that there have probably been people, though not telling OSU coaches directly that they weren’t interested, have had someone steering them away from going to Oregon State because of the coaches’ sons on the roster.
“The ones that are tough enough to understand that all those guys are pretty good players, the ones that are excited to play with those type of people, are the ones we want,” coach Tinkle said. “It’s certainly closed some doors, but we wouldn’t have traded anything. We love having all three of those guys.”
Ethan Thompson has declared for the NBA draft, like he did last year, but hasn’t hired an agent.
“He thinks in preparation for what would be next year, when his eligibility is done, this would be great experience to get interviews with some teams and then ultimately, hopefully, some team workouts just to continue to draw feedback for his future,” coach Tinkle said.
