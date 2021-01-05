OSU men's basketball: Program on pause due to COVID-19 test results and protocols

The Oregon State men’s basketball program has paused all team activities due to COVID-19 test results and contact tracing protocols.

The team was to fly to Utah on Tuesday for a Wednesday game with the Utes, followed by a Saturday game at Colorado. Those contests are postponed.

The schools will work together with the Pac-12 Conference to find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule the games.

Oregon State’s Dec. 20 home game with USC was postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Trojans’ program. That game has not yet been rescheduled.

The Beavers were to host Stanford last Thursday, Dec. 31, but that game was postponed due to testing results and protocols. That game was played Monday, with the Cardinal taking an 81-71 victory.

Oregon State played its games against California on Saturday and Stanford without senior center Roman Silva and four staff members due to COVID-19 testing results and protocols.

