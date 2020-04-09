OSU men's basketball: Putting family first leads Dastrup to continue playing career close to home

“He threw me a sales pitch,” Dastrup said of Denham. “When it came down to decision-making time, it just seemed like it was too good to pass up.”

Limited time

After finishing high school in Mesa, Dastrup, now 24, served a two-year mission in Panama with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before going to Brigham Young University.

At BYU, he averaged 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in 6.4 minutes while playing in 56 of 69 games in two seasons in Provo. He didn’t feel he was being fully utilized there, so he decided to transfer to Oregon State.

But Dastrup had to sit out the 2018-19 season, his first year in Corvallis, after his request to play right away was denied by the NCAA. He appealed the decision on his initial waiver and that was turned down as well.

“I really had to dig in last year and focus mentally more than anything because it was a grind,” Dastrup said last October about his season at Oregon State spent contributing in practice, where his primary role was on the scout team, helping teammates prepare for the next opponent.

In the offseason, he worked on cutting weight and focused on defense and being able to guard all positions in addition to rebounding and improving his shot.