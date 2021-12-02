OSU men's basketball: Rallies fall short in Pac-12 opener at Cal

Oregon State couldn’t find the offense consistently enough Thursday night, dropping its Pac-12 men’s basketball opener 73-61 at California in Haas Pavilion in Berkeley.

The Beavers (1-7, 0-1) never led and couldn’t take advantage of a strong push to end the first half that had them down one after trailing by 13.

OSU, which lost its seventh straight after opening with a home win against Portland State, hosts No. 11 Arizona at 1 p.m. Sunday.

“We told our guys to keep doing what’s working and then the same things that have been rearing their heads in all these heads, is we get off page,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said.

Warith Alatishe and Dashawn Davis shot a combined 16 of 22, while the rest of the team was 10 of 38.

Alatishe shot 9 of 12 overall for 21 points to go with eight rebounds and two blocks. Davis added 14 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Maurice Calloo had eight points and two steals; Ahmad Rand seven points and three rebounds and Gianni Hunt six points and three rebounds.

Jarod Lucas, the team’s second-leading scorer, had two points on 1-of-5 shooting. Thursday ended a streak of 17 straight games with a 3-pointer for the junior guard.

Cal’s Jordan Shepherd had a game-high 25 points and eight rebounds. Teammate Andre Kelly, with 16 points in the second half, produced his fourth double-double of the season with 20 points and 13 rebounds.

Cal had a 25-10 rebounding advantage in the second half and 42-24 for the game. The Beavers have yet to lead at halftime or win the rebounding category.

Tinkle said Alatishe, a senior forward, was one of the players he and his staff challenged before the game to play with more “fire,” and they got it from him.

“We need that kind of intensity from him night in and night out. We’ve got to get some of the other veterans going,” the coach said. “We’re not playing good enough, and everybody has to accept responsibility, from me to the rest of the staff to the players. We’ve got to step it up.”

Oregon State worked hard to close a double-digit deficit to one in the final minutes of the first half. But Cal wasted little time widening the gap again.

The Bears used a 10-1 run — with six from Kelly, their leading scorer on the season, after he had just four before halftime — to go ahead 44-34 a little more than three minutes into the second half.

A 2-for-11 shooting start after halftime led to just five Beavers points in the first eight minutes of the second half. Cal led by 13 and would push its lead to 16 with eight minutes left.

But OSU made it interesting.

Rand keyed a 7-2 run with a dunk off a steal and then a 3-pointer. Soon after, Alatishe scored twice and assisted on a Davis layin as the Beavers closed to within seven with 4:10 remaining.

But Cal got the next five points and Oregon State could climb no closer than eight from there.

It was announced earlier Thursday that OSU senior forward Rodrigue Andela broke a bone in his left foot in practice and will be out eight to 12 weeks. Andela, in his second year in the program, averaged 4.6 points and 2.9 rebounds in 13.6 minutes a game.

The timeline means Andela will miss anywhere from 13 to 21 games. If he misses the full 12 weeks, he could be back for the final three games of the regular season.

Junior center Chol Marial, a first-year transfer from Maryland, has yet to gain eligibility due to an academic issue related to his transfer.

That has left the Beavers with just two true post players in senior center Roman Silva and junior forward Ahmad Rand.

Tre Williams, a junior guard and first-year transfer from Minnesota, made his first start as a Beaver.

Williams came in averaging 5.7 points in 17.9 minutes. Thursday, he was 0-for-2 shooting with no points, one rebound and one turnover in 12 minutes.

Cal used a 7-0 run to jump ahead 19-9. OSU later closed within seven on baskets by Davis and Alatishe.

The Bears led by 13 before the Beavers made a late run.

Alatishe had 13 of his team’s first 21 points. Then he got some help, as Davis drove for a basket, Hunt hit a wing 3-pointer and Calloo got a steal and score to close the gap to 34-28 late in the half.

OSU extended the run to 12-0 with a Glenn Taylor Jr. free throw, a short Hunt jumper and a Davis layin just before the halftime horn.

