OSU men's basketball: Ready or not, here comes the Pac-12 opener

Not the best situation, but it still worked out.

“This is way better for us than a 30-point win against whoever it would have been,” Tinkle said after playing Cal.

The Beavers and Golden Bears are schedule to meet again Jan. 2 at Gill.

Senior guard Zach Reichle said it was good to get in the two games because you can’t truly replicate game settings in practice. It gave the team a chance to see what it needed to work on before heading to Pullman.

Defensively, Reichle said the team is coming along.

“We’re obviously very long and can apply a lot of pressure on the defense,” said Reichle, whose team has 18 steals and has forced 32 total turnovers so far. “We need to focus on our principles a little more.”

Maurice Calloo, a transfer junior forward, is learning his role on a new team. He’s averaging 10 points and five rebounds in 22 minutes a game as a starter.

He says the early games have helped the team develop chemistry and build relationships and trust.

“Everything’s coming well. I love playing with the guys,” Calloo said. “We’re sharing the ball, working on defense each and every day.”