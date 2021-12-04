OSU men's basketball: Rebounding, stagnant offense areas of concern

Wayne Tinkle and the Oregon State men’s basketball team have put their collective fingers on some problem areas that have led to a 1-7 start to the season.

Thursday’s 72-61 loss at California in the Pac-12 opener for both teams highlighted what Tinkle, the Beavers’ eighth-year coach, had pointed out earlier in the week as spots for needed improvement.

“Let’s rebound a little bit better. Then offensively, we’re at times bogged down, we’re not running offense, kind of settling, or we’re not shooting it,” Tinkle said.

OSU got outrebounded 25-10 in Thursday’s second half and 42-24 for the game. The team’s minus-3.9 rebounding margin is tied for 296th among 350 NCAA Division I teams.

The Beavers’ 42.9% overall shooting mark isn’t far off the 43.5% that the team shot last year. But from 3-point range, Oregon State was 3 of 12 Thursday and is now at 28.5% for the season, 308th in the country.

Tinkle found a few positives from Thursday’s game.

The Beavers won points off turnovers (20-10) and points in the paint (40-28) and they got strong shooting performances from forward Warith Alatishe (21 points on 9 of 12) and guard Dashawn Davis (14 points on 7 of 10).

But the rest of the team shot 10 of 38 and Cal was 13 of 24 in the second half and 26 of 52 overall, marking the second time this season that an opponent has shot 50% or better.

The Beavers couldn’t take advantage of a 12-0 run to end the first half that had them within one. The Golden Bears answered with a 12-1 run out of halftime to lead by 12, and OSU got no closer than seven from there.

As Cal extended its lead back to double digits, Tinkle said doubt crept in for his players.

“That’s what’s been eating at this team,” the coach said, while also crediting the Golden Bears. “They were the more mature, more physical team, more disciplined team. We should have learned those lessons far too often now.”

The Beavers had as many turnovers as assists (seven) against California and a 0.95 assist-to-turnover ratio is 203rd in the country.

OSU has had solid shooting performances from Alatishe, Ahmad Rand and Tre Williams, who are all at 50% or better overall this season, in addition to Glenn Taylor Jr. at 44.4. But six others in the rotation are at 39.1% or lower.

Oregon State will have to approach cleaning up those problem areas without senior forward Rodrigue Andela. Andela broke a bone in his left foot in practice on Tuesday and is expected to miss eight to 12 weeks, which could cost him as many as 21 games.

The 6-foot-8 Cameroon native, averaging 4.6 points and 2.9 rebounds in 13.6 minutes, has led the Beavers in scoring once and rebounding twice this season. He was a key piece in last year’s postseason run as OSU reached the Elite Eight.

Next up is a 1 p.m. Sunday game against No. 11 Arizona. The 6-0 Wildcats, picked in a tie for fourth with the Beavers in the Pac-12 preseason media poll, have an 18-point win against No. 24 Michigan in a neutral-site game in Las Vegas.

Arizona had its conference opener at home Thursday against Washington postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Huskies’ program. The Wildcats will come to Gill Coliseum having last played Nov. 27, a 105-59 home win against Sacramento State.

Freshman forward Azuolas Tubelis (16.5 points per game) and sophomore center Christian Koloko (16.2) are fourth and fifth, respectively, in the Pac-12 in scoring for first-year head coach Tommy Lloyd.

“We’ve got a hell of a group coming in on Sunday, and we’ll put a plan in place and again we’ll go challenge our guys to execute that plan for 40 minutes,” Tinkle said.

The coach has repeated several times in recent weeks that he and his staff know how to build the team to be playing its best at the end of the season, as evidenced by the past few seasons.

He added Thursday that a lot of hard work has been put in to develop the program’s culture with this year’s squad, which includes seven new scholarship players.

“One thing we’re never going to do is compromise it. I can’t tell you when but we’ll get it turned and we’ll stay positive because that’s our only thing,” Tinkle said. “If we get negative the guys will feed off that. But the guys also have to accept what we give them and buy into it. Those are the next couple steps and then we’ll be where we need to.”

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

