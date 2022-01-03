OSU men's basketball: Sacramento State matchup postponed again

Oregon State and Sacramento State have now tried on three occasions to reschedule a nonconference men’s basketball game only to hit a roadblock each time.

Monday’s game at Gill Coliseum wasn’t played, postponed less than an hour before the scheduled 3 p.m. tip due to COVID protocols in the Beavers’ program.

Oregon State had seven players warming up and stretching on the court when contact tracing results from earlier in the day came back.

“We would have been down to three or four,” Beavers head coach Wayne Tinkle said later.

The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 11 but was postponed due to COVID protocols and other illnesses in the OSU program. It was then rescheduled for Dec. 28, but inclement weather resulted in Sacramento State’s flight plans being canceled.

Earlier in the day, Monday night’s rescheduled Colorado at Oregon men’s basketball game was postponed due to COVID issues in the Ducks’ program.

Colorado’s games in Eugene and Corvallis scheduled for last Thursday and Saturday, respectively, were called off due to COVID in the Buffaloes’ program. The game with Oregon was rescheduled for Monday.

The Colorado at Oregon State game has not yet been rescheduled.

The Beavers’ next scheduled game is Saturday at home against Oregon with a 7:30 p.m. start time.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Tinkle said he talked with Sacramento State interim head coach Brandon Laird in person after Monday’s postponement was announced. They agreed that the game was important to both teams and that they would try to find a new date that works for both programs, Tinkle said.

Sacramento State is 4-6 overall and 0-3 in Big Sky Conference play this season.

Oregon State (3-10, 1-2) won its second straight game last Thursday, beating visiting Utah 88-76 to claim its first Pac-12 win of the season. That followed a Dec. 21 home win against Nicholls, the second of three consecutive games that the Beavers have shot better than 50% from the floor.

“We were excited about the way we were playing and the way things were coming together,” Tinkle said. “That’s why we’re disappointed we weren’t able to play (Monday), to take another step. So disappointing, but it’s the time we’re in.”

The Beavers had just nine players available for the Utah game, with three players out due to COVID protocols. OSU practiced Saturday and Sunday with eight players available both days, Tinkle said.

Oregon State’s roster includes 13 juniors and seniors, with six of seven newcomers on scholarship among that group. The Beavers hope having a large number of veterans will help then forge through whatever adversity waits ahead.

“You sure hope so, and I think some of the new guys, we’ve learned enough lessons to where they’ve matured,” Tinkle said.

Taylor award

Oregon State’s Glenn Taylor Jr. was named the Pac-12’s freshman of the week Monday after collecting five points, two rebounds and a steal against Utah.

Taylor, a 6-foot-6 forward, is the first Oregon State player to win the award since the conference began presenting it starting in the 2019-20 season.

Having played in 12 of the Beavers’ 13 games this season, Taylor is averaging 4.3 points (shooting 56.0% from the floor and 45.5% on 3-pointers) and 1.3 rebounds in 11.8 minutes. He’s scored a season-high nine points twice, against Princeton and Nicholls.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.