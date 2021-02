The Oregon State men’s basketball schedule has been updated for the final week of the Pac-12 regular season.

The Beavers (11-11, 7-9) will play at Utah at 4 p.m. March 3 in a game that was postponed from Jan. 6 then rescheduled for Monday.

In addition, OSU’s home game against Oregon has been moved from March 6 to March 7 with a tipoff time still to be announced.

The Beavers next play Thursday at California.

