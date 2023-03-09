A short-lived second-half rally wasn’t enough Wednesday night as Oregon State fell 63-57 to Arizona State in the opening round of the Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament in Las Vegas.

Glenn Taylor Jr. had 17 points and six rebounds and Jordan Pope 12 points for the Beavers, whose season ends at 11-21.

Pope matched Carson Cunningham’s OSU freshman scoring record, set in the 1996-97 season, with 403. Pope’s three 3-pointers broke the Beavers’ freshman single-season mark with 60. JaQuori McLaughlin set the previous mark of 58 in 2016-17.

Pope finished the season with 1,074 minutes, third behind Gary Payton (1,115 in 1986-87) and McLaughlin (1,083) on OSU’s freshman list.

Tyler Bilodeau added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Beavers, who trailed by three at halftime.

Oregon State, the tournament’s 11 seed, took a brief lead at 31-29 with the first five points after halftime on a Bilodeau three-point play and a Dexter Akanno layup and again at 35-34 on a Pope jumper.

But sixth-seeded Arizona State (21-11) went ahead for good on a Neal dunk at 36-35 and would go up by 12 with just under eight minutes left.

Six straight OSU points, capped by a Pope 3-pointer with 6:14 to go, cut the deficit to six.

The Beavers would get no closer than that until two free throws with 1:15 remaining made it a four-point game. But Oregon State didn’t score again, finishing the game 1 of 12 from the floor.

OSU shot 18 of 53 overall, 3 of 18 on 3-pointers and 18 of 22 at the foul line. ASU was 23 of 58, 5 of 21 and 12 of 19, respectively.