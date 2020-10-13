OSU men's basketball: Second-year players will be asked to fill bigger roles

Thompson said he’s seen that group work hard and that it’s ready to fill increased roles.

“Going into their second year, Coach probably has a lot more trust in them now,” Thompson said specifically of sophomore guards Hunt and Lucas. “I think they’re going to be a lot more comfortable playing these big minutes. I feel like their games will be able to be showcased because they’ll be comfortable with those big minutes.”

With five newcomers in all, coach Tinkle said it’s too early to tell how much different this year’s team may play than last year’s squad, which gave the program its second straight 18-13 record.

The Beavers believe they’ve added athleticism and depth. Reichle said this year’s version is possibly the most athletic and most versatile in terms of playing multiple positions in his time in the program.

“Our scoring has gone up the last couple of years, but I think if we start shooting the ball more where we expect to it will give us more potency offensively,” said coach Tinkle, whose team shot 32.5% from 3-point range last season, ninth in the Pac-12.

The coach says an inside threat, which could be aided with the addition of three forwards 6-foot-7 or taller, will provide shooters cleaner looks from outside.