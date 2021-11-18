OSU men's basketball: 'Selfish' Beavers drop third straight game

Wayne Tinkle gathered his team before Thursday’s game for a speech with an emotional tie in that he had never tried before in nearly two decades as a head coach.

It didn’t focus on the on-court game plan but rather life in general and opportunities to learn and grow.

It might have sunk in with his players but it didn’t produce the immediate results Tinkle was looking for from his team.

The Beavers had multiple chances to make game-winning plays in the final minute but couldn’t do it, dropping a third straight game with a 78-77 loss to Samford in a nonconference matchup at Gill Coliseum.

“Talking about you never really find yourself and until you lose yourself in servitude for others, because that’s what’s eating at this team. We’re very selfish right now,” Tinkle said of his pre-game talk. “I’ve done a bad job, obviously, of not bringing this group together quick enough.”

Tinkle said he believes last year’s success, a Pac-12 tournament championship and a run to the NCAA Elite Eight, are still weighing on his team, which is now 1-3 going into Sunday’s home game with Princeton.

Thursday’s contest came down to the final minute after OSU, which hadn’t led rallied from 10 points down at halftime and closed to within one or two points on seven different occasions before finally going in front at 73-71 on Warith Alatishe’s conventional three-point play off a Gianni Hunt assist with 2:25 to play.

Samford (3-1) would tie it on two Ques Glover free throws before the Beavers took their final lead at 75-73 on an Alatishe dunk produced by Hunt’s steal near the end line and quick pass to his teammate for the bucket.

But Cooper Kaifes came right back with a 3-pointer — the Bulldogs’ 12th on 27 attempts — and the visitors would never trail again. Later, teammate Jermaine Marshall found himself all alone as he took a bounce pass off an inbounds play to make it a three-point game with 38 seconds remaining.

Dashawn Davis, a spark plug who earlier helped the Beavers get back in the game, drove for a layin to close the deficit. After OSU fouled three times to get Samford into the free-throw bonus, a baseline miss by Beavers forward Maurice Calloo sandwiched two traveling calls on the Bulldogs. Oregon State had one more chance with 6.8 seconds remaining under the Samford basket

A wayward pass forced Davis to gather the ball in backcourt, and his mid-range shot just before the buzzer fell short.

After the game, Alatishe pointed in one direction when asked what’s holding back his team early in the season.

“Our defense is kind of lackluster right now, and in practice that is something we should really emphasize,” he said. “Even though we already do, I think we should emphasize it more.”

Samford, which lost 77-55 at San Francisco three days earlier, shot 28 of 55 overall (50.9%) to OSU’s 29 of 63 (46.0). The undersized Bulldogs won the rebounds 33-31. Glover had a team-high 16 points and nine rebounds, while Marshall and Jaden Campbell added 14 points apiece.

Alatishe, challenged by Tinkle at practice a day earlier, responded with 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting, four rebounds and two steals. Ahmad Rand had 15 points and six rebounds and Davis 11 points and nine assists, both off the bench. Jarod Lucas 11 points.

“We had not near enough urgency defensively,” Tinkle said. “Let them shoot those percentages, that is not how we play. So we need to address some of those things. But until we come together as a team, until we start to be our brother’s keeper, it’s not going to be pretty. We have the road map and we will get there.”

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

