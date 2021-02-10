OSU men's basketball: Short on experience, Alatishe driven to get better

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Now, with the coaches pushing me and knowing that they support me, I just kind of play. That’s how I see it,” he said. “At Nicholls I was still kind of breaking out of my shell and getting used to things. I’m still breaking out of my shell here, but I’m getting a lot more comfortable.”

Last year, as a sophomore with the Colonels, Alatishe averaged 10.9 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 55.7% overall.

He said it was during his senior year of high school that he realized he could be a strong rebounder. Those around him motivated and pushed him, telling him he could grab any number of boards if he put his mind to it. They encouraged him to keep doing what he was doing.

At Oregon State, rebounding continues to be a big focus, particularly consistency.

Alatishe averaged 10 boards per game through the Beavers’ first five games, but those numbers dropped off. He’s had four games with five or fewer and just two games in the past nine in double digits.

Tinkle says Alatishe’s inconsistent results come from his lack of experience and are all part of his growth, development and maturity.