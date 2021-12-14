OSU men's basketball: Shorthanded Beavers can't complete the comeback

Oregon State men’s basketball is looking for any kind of momentum or positive energy to latch onto right now.

Without three key players Tuesday night against UC Davis and struggling through a tough stretch early in the season, the Beavers were searching for something to unite the team.

OSU had lost eight straight, and the hope was that a good week of practice would help strengthen that bond. But COVID-19 and contact tracing took their toll, forcing the Beavers to postpone last Saturday’s home game with Sacramento State and leaving just a few players to practice.

The thought was that still being shorthanded Tuesday would rally the team.

Guards Dexter Akanno and Tre Williams were among those coach Wayne Tinkle credited for staying positive and avoiding negativity when adversity surfaced in the first half.

“Then in the second half and we got hit a little bit, we saw the doubt creep in a little bit again. These guys in particular kept saying ‘no, no. We’re going to be all right, stay positive,’” Tinkle said of Akanno and Williams. “But it didn’t carry through enough.”

The Beavers went from up two halftime to down 13 with 13 minutes to go and could never get closer than five from there in a 71-64 home loss at Gill Coliseum.

Jarod Lucas had 14 points and Dashawn Davis 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Oregon State (1-9), which will again try to turn the corner at home against Texas A&M on Saturday.

Guard Ezra Manjon had 27 points, four rebounds and three assists for UC Davis (5-3), which made key shots to hold its second-half lead.

UC Davis took advantage of some sloppy Oregon State offense, including turnovers on three straight possessions, to score nine straight early in the second half and lead 39-32.

Manjon answered Dashawn Davis’ 3 with one of his own and Caleb Fuller tacked on two free throws after a deadball technical on Davis to make it 44-35.

Soon after, the Aggies scored six in a row to lead by 13. At that point, the Beavers were shooting 3 of 11 after halftime and showing little signs of life on either end. Manjon, a 5-foot-11 guard, was routinely getting into the key for close-in shots by himself or teammates.

OSU would close within five points three different times, the last at 57-52 on two Williams free throws with 8:30 remaining.

The Beavers had it five again with 1:12 left, and forced the Aggies to take the ball out of bounds with two seconds left on the shot clock on the next possession. But Kane Milling found Fuller for a layin on the inbounds pass.

Oregon State’s hopes were dashed.

“I feel like guys are certainly in their heads individually, but that’s not why we’re not losing games or not getting the job done,” Williams said. “If we come together, we have the talent to run with anybody in the country. We’ve seen flashes of it. It’s just about getting it done and not making excuses, not coming to the locker room with our heads down, getting it done.”

Added Akanno: “I think we all need to bond together. It’s tough times, and in these tough times we all have to look to our brother to the right and our left and we all have to man up, lock arms and move as one.”

Senior forward Maurice Calloo didn’t play because of COVID protocols and junior guard Gianni Hunt was not with the team due to personal reasons, Tinkle said.

Calloo was in attendance and in street clothes. Hunt has started five games and Calloo four this season. Calloo missed the Nov. 21 home game with Princeton due to a knee injury.

Senior forward Rodrigue Andela missed his fifth straight game after breaking a bone in his foot in practice Nov. 23. He’s expected to be sidelined eight to 12 weeks.

Tinkle said after Tuesday’s game that he saw some “mental and physical fatigue from some guys,” noting some point-blank misses.

Junior forward Ahmad Rand stepped up as needed and contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds in 21 minutes. Tinkle said that might have been too much time “just physically with what he’s been through the last week and a half, but we had no choice.”

Tinkle said Warith Alatishe, the team’s leading scorer on the season, wasn’t at 100% in a game in which the senior forward had three points on 1-of-3 shooting and two rebounds in 33 minutes.

“We get ourselves healthy, we come together, we’ve got to right the ship,” the coach said. “It’s going to be a big test of character to how we respond to everything that’s happened here early.”

OSU shot 24 of 56 overall, 5 of 17 on 3-pointers and 11 of 21 at the free-throw line. UC Davis was 28 of 55, 4 of 12 and 11 of 16, respectively.

The first half included three runs of eight straight points or more.

The Aggies answered the Beavers’ 8-2 lead with an 8-0 run. OSU came back with nine straight, the first six from Rand followed by an Xzavier Malone-Key 3-pointer.

The Beavers later led 21-15 before the Aggies went on a 9-0 run that covered nearly four minutes. OSU closed the half with a 9-4 stretch, and a Rand layin off a Davis assist gave the Beavers their first halftime lead of the season at 30-28.

