OSU men's basketball: Tennessee coach Barnes impressed by Tinkle, Beavers

What Wayne Tinkle and Oregon State did in the past week to keep their season alive has caught the attention of Tennessee coach Rick Barnes as their teams prepare to square off Friday in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
Barnes told the media Sunday that he respects what Tinkle has accomplished in his coaching career because he says every job is hard.
“Some harder than others, absolutely, and what he's done with that program and to do what he did in that (Pac-12) tournament, speaks volumes,” said Barnes, making his 25th NCAA trip as a head coach and his third in six seasons with Tennessee. “It speaks volumes and obviously, the job he did at Montana and then what he's done there. Hats off to him because what he did this week is something that very few teams do. When you run through the field the way he did, it's impressive.”
Tinkle is making his fifth NCAA appearance as a head coach and second at Oregon State after getting there in 2016 in his second season with the Beavers. He made it three times in eight years as head coach at Montana, his alma mater.
OSU made an improbable run through the Pac-12 tournament to claim the conference’s automatic berth into the NCAA tournament.
The fifth-seeded Volunteers (18-8) and surging 12th-seeded Beavers (17-12) meet at 1:30 p.m. Friday in a first-round game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Tennessee was the 19th overall seed in the tournament and Oregon State the 46th. The Volunteers were 13th and the Beavers 91st in the final NCAA NET rankings, a tool used to fill out the 68-team bracket.
Tennessee was selected as an at-large team after going 10-7 in the Southeastern Conference and reaching the SEC tournament semifinals. The Vols have a total of six wins against five NCAA tournament teams, including home victories versus Colorado and Kansas.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
Two members of the program have experience against Oregon State. Junior guard Victor Bailey Jr. played two seasons at Oregon before sitting out last season due to the transfer rule. Second-year assistant coach Kim English spent the previous two years in a similar position under Tad Boyle at Colorado.
The Volunteers are led in scoring by a pair of freshman guards, Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson.
Tennessee has had offensive struggles the past six games, going 3-3 while shooting 41.6 overall and averaging 68 points to drop its season averages to 44.3 and 72.5, respectively.
But the Volunteers have washed that out by allowing just 39.2% shooting in those six games. Opponents have shot 39.8% for the season.
The Volunteers have also had problems with ball control, averaging 15 turnovers the past five games, including a season-high 19 versus Alabama in an SEC semifinal.
Oregon State assistant coaches had already started with game planning for Tennessee when Tinkle met with the media Sunday evening. He had seen the Vols play recently against Florida and is expecting a strong and athletic opponent Friday. He noted that they play pressure man-to-man defense and switch on screens, much like the Beavers have seen with Oregon and UCLA.
“I know (Santiago) Vescovi’s a stud,” Tinkle said of Tennessee’s sophomore point guard, who averages 8.6 points and 3.2 assists. “I’ve got some good friends in Tennessee who have sent me little texts, scouting report and all kinds of advice.”
On Friday, the Volunteers may or may not have starting senior forward John Fulkerson (9.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 52.7% shooting), who took an elbow to the face Friday against Florida.
Little-used Uros Plavsic stepped in for Fulkerson against Alabama on Saturday and had four points and three rebounds in 17 minutes, equaling the sophomore forward’s playing time for the previous six games.
Plavsic took a redshirt in his first year out of high school while at Arizona State before transferring to Tennessee.
“We’re not afraid to compete against anybody,” Barnes said. “Even if things don’t work out with John (Fulkerson), we’re going to go there with the same mindset. Because we believe that someway, somehow, we’ve got guys that maybe haven’t played as many minutes, like what Uros (Plavsic) has done, that is ready to step in there and play. I just like the mindset that we have right now. But it would be nice for us to have our full allotment and just see what we can be.”
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.