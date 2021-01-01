OSU men's basketball: Tinkle says team needs to be more selfless to succeed

Oregon State doesn’t possess the attributes to overcome the lulls it’s experienced on both ends of the court through the first seven games of its season.
Wayne Tinkle says his team has a “small margin of error” to be successful as it enters the bulk of the Pac-12 men’s basketball schedule hosting California on Saturday afternoon at Gill Coliseum.
The Beavers’ coach says his team has to be on the same page offensively and defensively and connected on offense in order to make plays for each other.
“We have to be more selfless, and if we’re not more selfless we’re not good enough on either end to beat anybody, never mind Pac-12 schools,” Tinkle said. “We should have learned those lessons now.
“Especially now that we’re going into conference play, we have to be dialed in with the execution and cohesiveness and the selflessness and the discipline to carry it out possession after possession.”
A hurdle that OSU (4-3, 0-1) is still working to overcome is getting its five new players — four transfers, three with Division I experience, and a freshman — up to speed on learning the system and on-court expectations of competing at a major college level.
The Beavers have shown stretches of putting it all together, notably in the opening minutes of the second half at Washington State to forge a double-digit lead and defensively in the first half and closing minutes last week against Portland State.
“But we’ve got some individuals that need to get to where they understand how we need to defend and what it takes at this level in order for us to move together as a team defensively,” Tinkle said.
The coach didn’t single anyone out but said that it’s his team’s newest additions that he was talking about.
But they aren’t the only ones to blame. Tinkle said the Beavers’ inability to sustain positive stretches has also been due to a lack of leadership on the floor.
Oregon State has had parts of nearly every game where offense was hard to come by.
That nearly cost the Beavers a win versus Portland State (2-4). OSU missed seven straight shots in the first half (but still led by 15 at halftime) and had runs of seven and five consecutive misses in the second half while shooting 20 of 53 (37.7%) for the game. OSU missed eight of its final 11 shots against the Vikings and still pulled out a victory. PSU shot 21 of 49 (42.9%).
Tinkle said the players need to understand what causes those types of poor runs.
“It’s when we don’t run crisp offense, we don’t execute, we kind of freelance, and that leads to questionable shots and possessions,” he said. “There’s a trust factor that’s learned from that, that we’ve got to keep developing.”
Stanford game moved to Monday
Oregon State will play Stanford at noon on Monday at Gill Coliseum. The game will be televised on Pac-12 Networks.
The contest was originally scheduled for Thursday, but was postponed due to COVID-19 testing results and contact tracing protocols within the Beavers’ program.