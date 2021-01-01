OSU men's basketball: Tinkle says team needs to be more selfless to succeed

Oregon State doesn’t possess the attributes to overcome the lulls it’s experienced on both ends of the court through the first seven games of its season.

Wayne Tinkle says his team has a “small margin of error” to be successful as it enters the bulk of the Pac-12 men’s basketball schedule hosting California on Saturday afternoon at Gill Coliseum.

The Beavers’ coach says his team has to be on the same page offensively and defensively and connected on offense in order to make plays for each other.

“We have to be more selfless, and if we’re not more selfless we’re not good enough on either end to beat anybody, never mind Pac-12 schools,” Tinkle said. “We should have learned those lessons now.

“Especially now that we’re going into conference play, we have to be dialed in with the execution and cohesiveness and the selflessness and the discipline to carry it out possession after possession.”

A hurdle that OSU (4-3, 0-1) is still working to overcome is getting its five new players — four transfers, three with Division I experience, and a freshman — up to speed on learning the system and on-court expectations of competing at a major college level.