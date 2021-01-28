OSU men's basketball: Trojans get away from Beavers in second half

USC found offense in the second half Thursday afternoon that Oregon State just couldn’t answer.
The Beavers hung around for a half despite poor shooting and a dominant rebounding effort by the Trojans.
But USC shot 16 of 26 overall after halftime to pull away for a 75-62 Pac-12 men’s basketball win at Galen Center in Los Angeles.
“We started to score at a better clip to start the second half, and then I thought we stopped making plays for each other,” OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said in a radio interview afterward.
OSU (8-6, 4-4) shot 12 of 35 in the second half, and four of those makes came with less than five minutes remaining after USC (13-3, 7-2) had extended a three-point halftime lead to 16.
Ethan Thompson had 20 points and Jarod Lucas 18 for the Beavers, who saw their three-game winning streak end. Thompson, who had 16 points in the second half, added seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. Lucas made four 3-pointers.
Evan Mobley, USC’s standout freshman forward, had 14 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Trojans, who avenged a 58-56 loss at Gill Coliseum nine days earlier that snapped a six-game winning streak. Teammate Isaiah White added 11 points and five rebounds.
After shooting just 13 of 39 in the first half, USC made 5 of 8 in the first three-plus minutes of the second to go ahead by seven.
OSU got back within for twice, the second time at 47-43 on a Lucas jumper. But the Trojans turned it on, using an 18-6 run in a little more than six minutes while making 8 of 9 attempts and creating a big cushion.
The Beavers made it interesting with consecutive 3-pointers by Thompson, Lucas and Julien Franklin to close within seven. But few shots would fall for OSU from there.
The Beavers made just four of their last 16 shots and finished 22 of 62. The Trojans were 29 of 65.
“They got us with a couple pick-and-rolls and our (screen) pluggers stayed too long,” Tinkle said, adding that guards didn’t recover to stop the ball on those plays. “They’ve got shooters in the corner and the big that set the screen rolling right to the rim. So they have drop-offs for dunks.”
USC won the rebounds 48-30, including 21 offensive boards. Last week, the Trojans had a 35-28 edge with nine offensive.
Thompson and Lucas combined to shoot 13 of 28 from the floor. The rest of the team was a combined 9 of 34. Warith Alatishe who was 3 of 7, had eight points, five rebounds and two blocks.
“We needed somebody else to step up on the perimeter for us,” Tinkle said. “We needed another guy or two to step up and make a couple of shots, which would have helped soften things up and then maybe get us some more going to the rim.”
Oregon State went to halftime Thursday trailing by only three despite shooting 10 of 27 overall with a minus-10 margin on the boards.
Two Lucas free throws and a Dearon Tucker hook shot gave the Beavers their first lead at 8-7. Consecutive Lucas 3-pointers extended the advantage to 14-9.
USC answered with a 7-0 run before a Gianni Hunt 3-pointer put OSU back ahead. The Beavers later used an 8-2 run to regain the lead, as Zach Reichle’s transition layup off a Thompson assist put the Beavers up 27-25.
But the Trojans scored the final five points of the half to lead 30-27 at the break.
USC, which led the Pac-12 coming in with 12.6 offensive rebounds per game, had 11 such boards in the first 11 minutes. The Trojans held a 26-16 rebounding edge at halftime, with 15 of those offensive.
Still, USC only had a 10-7 advantage on second-chance points in the first half with 12 more field goal attempts.
